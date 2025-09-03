Jokowi bone troops declare themselves ready to help TNI / Polri secure the riot country

Jakartasatu.com– The national political situation marked by an anti-riot demonstration in recent weeks has led to a declaration of a number of community groups. One of them came from courageous troops to die the defenders Jokowi, a loyalist support for former president Joko Widodo who confirmed his desire to go to help the state security forces.

The Dare to Die of Jokowi coordinator Sukodigdo Wardoyo stressed that his party was ready to join the TNI / Polri if he received official instructions.

We are waiting for the signal. As soon as the TNI/Polri needs an additional moral and physical force on the ground, Jokowi's bone troops dropped, he said in a statement to journalists on Wednesday (3/9/2025).

According to Sukodigdo, his party considered that the demonstration which led to the riot was not a form of healthy aspirations, but the efforts of a handful of parts to harm the stability of the country. He accused the provocateurs who deliberately compiled the masses to be trapped in anarchist actions.

We saw a big scenario behind the riots. The objective is clear: to divide this country, people opposed. Therefore, we are perpendicular to TNI and Polri. For the sake of security and national unity, we are ready to block provocateurs, he said.

Sukodigdo also appreciated the rapid stages of TNI and Polri in controlling the situation in various regions that had warmed up. According to him, the synergy of the security forces has managed to prevent generalized riots.

If it was not for the firmness of the authorities, the situation was perhaps much worse. We salute, the TNI and Polri quickly protect people, maintain vital objects and are not negligent even if the mass pressure is so large, he added.

Although the mandate of President Joko Widodo has ended, a number of groups of volunteers have always proven to be solid and active. The dare of the death of Jokowi, which has emerged since the second period of the Jokowi government, was known to be an activist in the supervision of politicians and the defense of the former presidents against political attacks.

According to the political observer Rokhmat Widodo, this phenomenon shows that the loyalist basis of Jokowi always has political energy. We see that Jokowi's political residues have not been lost. These groups of volunteers can be their own social power. This could even be an important variable in the political dynamics of the current government, said Rokhmat.

However, the statement of the preparation of civilian groups to descend directly to help TNI / Polri also has the potential for debate. A number of parties have recalled that the role of maintaining security remains in the hands of the official state apparatus, not a group of volunteers or community organizations.

If there is a civilian group that participates, in particular with the name of The Dare to Die, this can cause paramilitary perceptions. Our country adheres to the law, and the treatment of security should be purely carried out by the authorities, Rokhmat.

However, Sukodigdo stressed that his troops would only move if they received official instructions. We are not wild groups. We respect TNI / Polri. We just want to be an additional and additional moral force on the ground. Everything remains under the command of the authorities, he said.

At the end of his statement, Sukodigdo called on the people to remain calm and not to provoke. He invited all parties to maintain unity in the midst of situations subject to political friction.

I don't want to be stung. Do not follow the flow of provocateurs who want this nation to be chaotic. Let's support the TNI and Polri because they are our last fortress, he concluded. (Youss)