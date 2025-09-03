Look: Trump Double by sending the National Guard to Chicago | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed his commitment to send the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois, while he continues to portray the cities managed by the Democrats as invaded by crime.

Until now, Tuesday remarks have been some of the most direct statements on the subject.

In an appearance of an oval office to announce the relocation of the headquarters of the Space Command, Trump was questioned about the possibility of a deployment of troops in Chicago, the third city in the country by population.

Although he initially launched himself in a crime describing the screed in the city, he quickly confirmed his plans.

I entered. I didn't say when, but I entered, said Trump.

If the governor of Illinois would call me. I would love to do it. Now was going to do it anyway. We have the right to do so because I have the obligation to protect this country.

But the threat of the military force was not the only reason why the Tuesday press conference made the headlines.

Here are four key points to remember from the appearance of Trumps' oval.

Trump teases the military deployment of Chicago

Trump was provocative when he appeared on Tuesday afternoon, who came shortly after a Federal Court of San Francisco judged that his deployment of troops in Los Angeles earlier this year was illegal.

Instead, he defended his decision to use soldiers for his repression of the crime, arguing that it was necessary to deal with certain suspects.

Frankly, they were born to be criminals, said Trump. And they are difficult and mean, and they cut your throat, and they won't even think about it the next day. They won't even remember they did. And weren't going to have these people.

He also underlined his deployment of troops in Washington, DC, as a model for his crime initiatives across the country.

I'm very proud of Washington, he said. It serves as a model. And were going to do it elsewhere.

Experts, however, point out that the federal government has greater powers to deploy troops in Washington, the country's capital, than in other parts of the country.

But the posse Comitatus Act of 1878 prohibits the use of soldiers for national police, except in rare occasions with state cooperation.

Trump is expected to face another legal dispute under this law if he deploys troops in Chicago, as he has threatened several times.

Tensions are strengthened between city officials and Trump administration since August.

On Sunday, internal security secretary Kristi Noem said that the Trump administration would increase the presence of federal agents to support the application of immigration to the city.

Also during the weekend, the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, announced that the Chicago police would not collaborate with national guard troops or federal agents.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzk said on Tuesday that the military staging that had already started yesterday and will continue in and around the Chicago region. Pritzker, a democrat, opposed such efforts and warned the city to prepare for a situation like what Los Angeles experienced in June.

However, Trump said that a deployment of troops in Chicago would only be the start of a large -scale repression.

Chicago is a Hellhole right now. Baltimore is a Hellhole right now. Los Angeles parties are terrible if we have not turned off the fires, I mean, the other fires, the ball fires, said Trump

Moving space control

However, the objective of the Oval Office event was to praise the decision to move the headquarters of the American space of Colorado in Huntsville, in Alabama.

The command of the space falls under the Ministry of Defense and is responsible for supervising military operations beyond the land atmosphere.

Critics stressed that this decision seemed designed to play Trumps Republican Base, because Alabama is a right -wing bastion compared to Colorado more left.

Trump, however, said that this decision was in the strategic interest of the United States. He also pointed out that this would create 30,000 jobs in the state and billions and billions of dollars in investment, despite concerns about logistical issues.

The supporters noted that Huntsville already houses the Nasas Marshall Space Flight Center and a major center for defense entrepreneurs, which earned him the nickname Rocket City.

Tuesday's announcement overturns a decision in 2023 of the president of the time, Joe Biden, to keep the space command in Colorado, where it was located since its foundation in 1985, until it was in short in 2002.

Trump restored command during his first mandate in 2019, with around 1,700 people currently working at his head office in Colorado Springs.

In his remarks of the oval office, however, Trump was obvious in his disdain for the state, which he lost in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

He has repeatedly told journalists that Colorados' policy of providing postal bulletins to all voters has made the decision to move command.

When a state is for voting by mail, it means it wants dishonest elections, said Trump. So it played a big factor.

Trump falsely said that the voting ballots by mail led to electoral embezzlement. In his remarks, he noted that he had won in Alabama by a wide margin in the 2024 race, joking about how this could have affected the reinstallation of space controls.

I only won it by around 47 points, he said to laughs. I don't think it influenced my decision, however, right?

In a statement, the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, said that this decision undermines national security, wasted millions of dollars of taxpayers and disrupts the lives of the military families.

Health speculation

The Tuesday press conference was prevailing on the first public appearance in Days, an absence that attracted speculation on the health of 79 -year -old presidents.

Asked about rumors, Trump, 79, beat them.

I did not do any [news conferences] For two days and they said, there must be something wrong with him '' said Trump.

Biden would not do them for months, you would not see it, and no one has ever said that there was never nothing wrong with him, and we know that he was not in the greatest form.

Trump spent part of the recent weekend of the Labor Day to play in his national golf course in Trump in Virginia, a fact that he underlined when he was confronted with questions about his health.

I was very active this weekend, he added.

The media estimated that it was the 66th visit to a golf course since he started his second term in January.

Trump should be the oldest president in the history of the United States when he leaves his duties: if he managed to complete his second term, he will be 82 years old, ahead of the holder of the current record, Biden, of several months.

But Bidens seeming to fragility in his last months in power has been the subject of a meticulous examination of the health conditions that Trump could face the approach of a similar age.

An attack on a Venezuelan boat?

One of the surprises that emerged from Tuesday from the Mixing Press Conference was the announcement that the United States may have attacked a boat in the Caribbean Sea.

We have a little later in the last minutes, literally shot a boat, a boat carrying drugs, said Trump. Lots of drugs in this boat. And you will see that, and you will read on this subject. It happened a few moments ago.

The president identified the ship as leaving Venezuela, whose Trump government has repeatedly accused of having directed drug trafficking operations, although it has provided any evidence of this assertion.

Shortly after the press conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on the X social media platform that the military had made a deadly strike in the South Caribbean against a drug ship that left Venezuela and was exploited by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

He did not provide more details.

Since his return to functions for a second term, Trump has returned to his maximum pressure policy against the Venezuelan government Nicolas Maduro, recently increased the award for his arrest to $ 50 million.

Trump also said that immigration to the United States was the result of a criminal invasion that Maduro organized.

An American intelligence report declassified in May, however, did not find any evidence of such cooperation between Maduro and gangs like Tren de Aragua.

However, earlier this year, the Trump administration has appointed Latin American gangs like Tren of Aragua as foreign terrorist organizations. This decision represented a rupture in the convention in Washington, which has a separate designation for foreign criminal companies.

In August, it was reported that Trump had secretly signed an order authorizing military action against cartels and other criminal networks, stimulating the concern of American intervention abroad.

Maduro has long been accused Trump of having interfered in his internal policy, and the announcement on Tuesday has further stung the tensions.

