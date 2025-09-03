



Structure of two slabs Meeting of the TPS Council, chaired by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman started in New Delhi. The meeting, which will continue for two days Wednesday and Thursday, will discuss the ambitious overhaul of the goods and services tax in order to reduce tax rates on the daily uses of dairy products to cars. The Council, including ministers of all states, will discuss the proposal for the new generation of the center of the center to have only two tax rates of 5 and 18% by moving the products of the current slabs of 12 and 28%. In addition, a special 40% tax has been proposed to be taken from certain SIN goods.



According to the center's proposal, 99% of the items in the current support of 12% will be moved to the panel offered at 5%. In addition, 90% of the items in the 28% support would be displaced to 18%.

The assembly panel also erased the structure with two slabs for TPS. The reduction in the tax and the decrease in the resulting prices were welcomed, but the states judged of the opposition required compensation for any loss of income which may occur due to the rejig. Live events

“Completing this, the expected deployment of the next generation TPS reforms with the planned meeting of the council tomorrow and day after, will put an absolutely open and transparent economy in the coming months and with an additional reduction in the compliance burden, which facilitates small businesses to prosper” Sitharaman said before the council meeting. has agreed to subsume most of their taxes such as excise duties and VAT in a single uniform tax. However, the remuneration mechanism was for the initial 5 years ending in June 2022. In his speech of independence on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the TPS reform plan. The center quickly shared a plan for the reform provided with a group of ministers (GOM) of different states for initial verification. The GOM has agreed to the center's proposal to remove the slabs of 12 and 28% and to reduce tax rates for the benefit of ordinary humans. The recommendations will be discussed at the meeting on September 3 and 4. Although largely agree with the changes in the slab, the GOM has favored electric vehicles for the price of RS 40 Lakh with a TPS of 18%, according to sources aware of the case. The center, however, wishes to push the adoption of the EV and promotes a rate of 5% and the same position will be pushed at the meeting of the council, they said. Which is likely to change Most daily items use items like ghee, nuts, drinking water (20 liters), uninocated drinks, Namkeen, some shoes and clothing, medicines and medical devices are likely to be placed in a 5% panel compared to the current 12%. In addition, commonly used items ranging from pencils, bikes, hairpin umbrellas can also go to a 5%panel. According to reports, insurance premiums will be taxed at 5% or even zero (zero percent), a massive change compared to the current 18%. Electronics like certain categories of television, washing machine and refrigerator, which are currently in the 28%panel, should be taxed at 18%. In addition, cars, which are taxed at 28%, plus a cessation of remuneration, can see a differential rate with small entry -level cars invoiced at 18%, while Luxury SUVs and cars can be taxed in the special 40%support. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information The special 40% rate will also be intended for other demerit goods such as tobacco, Pan Masala and cigarettes. There could also be an additional tax in addition to this rate for this category.

