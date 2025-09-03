Trump says that the United States has shot on drug -carrying ships that left Venezuela – NBC 6 South Florida





President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had striked in the South of the Caribbean against a drug-carrying ship that left Venezuela and was operated by the Gang Tren in Aragua.

The president declared in a publication on social networks that 11 people had been killed in the rare American military operations in the Americas. He also published a short video clip of a small ship pretending to explode in flames.

The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in international waters carrying illegal drugs, heading to the United States, Trump said on Truth Social. No American forces was injured in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinks of drugs in the United States of America.

The video seems to show a long multi-motor boat traveling at sea when a light flash of light breaks out on the profession. The boat is then briefly seen covered with flames.

The video, which is largely in black and white, is not clear enough to see if the profession transports up to 11 people. The video has also not shown significant or clear drug hiding places inside the boat.

Tren de Aragua created more than a decade ago in a infamous prison with hardened criminals in the central state of Aragua in Venezuelas. The gang has widened in recent years while more than 7.7 million venezuelans have fled economic disorders and have migrated to other countries in Latin America or the United States

Trump and administration officials have accused the gang repeatedly to be the source of illicit drug violence and trafficking that afflict certain cities. And the president repeated Tuesday his complaint contradicted by a declassified American intelligence assessment according to which Tren of Aragua operated under the control of the Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro.

The White House did not immediately explain how the soldiers determined that those aboard the ship were members of Tren of Aragua. The size of the gang is not clear, as is the extent to which its actions are coordinated through the state lines and the national borders.

After Trump announced the strike, Venezuelan state television showed Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores while walking in the streets of her childhood neighborhood. A television presenter said Maduro was bathed in patriotic love while he was interacting with supporters.

Faced with imperialist threats, God (east) with us, Maduro told supporters.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio first announced the strike earlier on Tuesday, shortly before Rubio went on a trip to Mexico and the equator for interviews on drugs of drugs, security, prices and more.

As @potus has just announced it a few moments ago, the American army made a deadly strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug ship which had left Venezuela and was exploited by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

– Marco Rubio (@Marcorubio) September 2, 2025

In a brief exchange with journalists before leaving Miami for Mexico City, Rubio reported questions about the details of the pentagon shot. He said that drugs on the ship were probably heading for Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.

For years, Rubio spoke out against Maduro and other Latin American governments on the left and supported the opposition leaders. In 2018, during Trumps' first term, Rubio told Indivision that there was a solid argument to be made for the use of the American army in Venezuela. He also accused Venezuelan officials of having helped drug traffickers.

When asked if Trump would carry out operations on Venezuelan soil, Rubio was opaque. Would take drug cartels wherever they are and wherever they operate against the interests of the United States, he said.

The United States recently announced its intention to strengthen its maritime force in water off Venezuela to combat threats from Latin America's drug cartels.

The United States has not pointed out any land incursion provided by the thousands of staff. However, the government of Maduro responded as a deployment of the troops along the coast and the border of Venezuela with neighboring Colombia, as well as exhorting the Venezuelans to enlist in a civil militia.

Maduro insisted that the United States is building a false drug trafficking story to try to force him out of the office. He and other representatives of the government have repeatedly cited a United Nations report that they say that traffickers are trying to move only 5% of the cocaine produced in Colombia by Venezuela. Bolivia without coastal and Colombia, with access to the Pacific and the Caribbean, are the best producers in the cocaine world.

The latest UN world medication report shows that various countries in South America, including Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, pointed out more important cocaine crises in 2022 than in 2021, but it did not attribute the dedicated role of the White House to Venezuela in recent months.

The impact of the increase in cocaine traffic has been felt in equator in particular, which has experienced a wave of fatal violence in recent years linked to groups of local and transnational crimes, notably from Mexico and Balkan countries, according to the report.

Maduro told journalists on Monday that he would constitutionally declare a republic of arms if his country was attacked by the American forces deployed in the Caribbean.

