



During the year, while Donald Trump took action to alienate and offend the long-standing allies of the United States, many of these countries have forged stronger partnerships with each other. The more the president shredded our alliances, the more country there is like Great Britain, France, Canada and Japan, it is easy to leave us with new economic and security agreements. But the White House does not repel our traditional friends, the republican administration also alienated our potential allies leading them in the arms of some of the most important rivals and opponents of the United States. Take India, for example. The New York Times reported During the holiday weekend on the Aigre-en Relation between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what happened after the American president claimed on several occasions and falsely the credit for ending a conflict between India and Pakistan. During a telephone call on June 17, Trump went up again, saying how proud it was to put an end to military climbing. He mentioned that Pakistan was going to appoint him for the Nobel Peace Prize, an honor for which he had openly campaigned. The not so subtle involvement, according to people familiar with the call, was that Mr. Modi should do the same. The Indian chief has bristled. He told Trump that American participation had nothing to do with the recent ceasefire. It had been installed directly between India and Pakistan. According to The Times Report, which has not been verified independently by MSNBC or NBC News, Trump largely pushed Modis's correction, but Mr. Modis' disagreement and refusal to engage in the Nobel played a disproportionate role in the sour-actuate relationship between the two leaders. In the days and weeks following this June call, Trump surprised India with the imposition of hard commercial prices and put up plans to go to India later this year for a diplomatic rally. Shortly after, as NBC News reportedModi has found new friends. A private car trip with Vladimir Putin may not be as special as President Donald Trump thought. With rear bromance at the rear, as well as the workforce and the hugs, the Russian chief, his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and their host, the Chinese chef Xi Jinping, put a display on Monday which seemed designed to turn the heads in Washington. None of this is all subtle: for all Trumps' concerns with respect on the international scene, the images of Tianjin showed the leaders of China, Russia and India, all smiles and literally hand in hand, sending a clear message to the White House: we decided that we do not need you after all. It is not easy for an American president to ask friends, enemies and partners to leave the United States behind simultaneouslyBut Trump fails so spectacularly that he managed to succeed. For a large part of the post-cold era, the bipartite consensus was that it is in the United States to strengthen links with India. The reasoning was obvious: it is the greatest democracy in the world, with a massive population, a growing economy, a border with China and, just as important, a long -standing relationship with Russia. As Kapil Komireddi explained A glowing for time:: Bill Clinton, who laid the foundations for the modern American-Indian partnership, called the Natural Allied Two Democracies. George W. Bush described them as brothers in the cause of human freedom. Barack Obama and Joe Biden interpreted the relationship as one of the determining world compacts of this century. In Washington, India was a large emerging market, a potential counterweight to China, a key partner in the maintenance of Indo-Pacific Security and an increasing power whose democratic identity would strengthen an international order based on rules. India, Komireddi added, had lost suspicion of the Washington Cold War and has come closer to the United States regularly. And then Trump set fire to the relationship, to the delight of China. The result is a generational fiasco which always takes place before our eyes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-pushes-india-closer-china-russia-adding-diplomatic-failures-rcna228520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

