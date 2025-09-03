After Jokowi, now Gibran faces a civil lawsuit





Jakarta, Tintahijau.com After the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was prosecuted with regard to a diploma, now it was his son's turn, the vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabum Rakabum, confronted with a civil prosecution at the Central Jakarta District Court (PN). The trial brought by a lawyer named Subhan was recorded on Friday August 29, 2025, with a case number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN.JKT.PST. The information was justified by a spokesperson for the Civil Code of the District Court of the Jakarta Center, Sunoto, Wednesday 3/9/2025). There is a trial number 583 / PDT.G / 2025, registered on August 29, 2025. The applicant is SUBHAN, defender of West Jakarta, said SOPOTO. In this case, Gibran has become the defendant I, while the General Electoral Commission (KPU) was determined as a defendant II. According to Sunoto, the trial was filed linked to alleged acts against the law relating to the appointment and determination of Gibran as vice-president. Never continued before This is not the first time that Gibran has faced a trial. In 2024, he was continued by a student named Almas Tsaqibbirru linked to the alleged defect. Almas is the party which submitted a material test for the age limit of the presidential candidate and vice-presidential to the Constitutional Court (MK) with a case number 90 / PUU-XXI / 2023. At the time, the Constitutional Court granted part of the Almas trial so that it opens the way to Gibran to advance as a vice-presidential candidate accompanying Prabowo suffered during the presidential election of 2024. However, Almas considered that he had not obtained an assessment of Gibran for the role and continued it before the district court of Surakarta. In his trial, Almas asked Gibran to thank the press media, as well as paying a loss of 10 million rupees for defenders' defense costs. However, the trial was finally rejected by the jury. Trail of the trial against Jokowi Not only Gibran, but President Jokowi has also faced legal proceedings on several occasions. In April 2025, a resident named Muhammad Taufiq continued Jokowi at the Surakarta district court concerning the alleged false diploma. The trial was finally declared dead. In addition, other cases related to the production of Esemka cars have also led to the name of Jokowi. The trial was brought by AUFAA LUQMANA (19) who considered that Jokowi did not hold the promise of massive production of Esemka cars. He demanded RP compensation. 300 million because it did not buy two van -type car units. However, the judges of the Surakarta district court rejected the trial.

