The Army of China could be exposed with Putin, Kim Jong a
China commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcoming more than two dozen foreign leaders during a military parade.
President Xi Jinping delivered an opening speech on a stand, before reviewing the troops in a limousine, calling periodically: “Greetings, comrades!”
More than two dozen foreign leaders, including Kim Jong one from North Korea and Russia Vladimir Putin, the head of the Myanmar junta, Min Aung Hlating and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, were on the site of the room, according to a flow of public media, with Western leaders largely absent.
The strongly choreographed event is designed to present some of the country's new weapons and commemorate the “victory against the country's Japanese aggression and the victory of the world against fascism”.
The parade one of its most important missiles ever presented on trucks, tanks, autonomous vehicles and other equipment rumbling in front of Tiananmen Square, training soldiers of training and roaring fighter planes on the capital, while China presented its military prowess.
The parade ended with the release of 80,000 doves and an equal number of balloons in a visual show symbolizing peace.
Catch some of the parade moments here:
XI arrives with Putin and Kim
(LR) The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the head of North Korea Kim Jong a before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory on Japan and the end of the Second World War, on the Place Tiananmen of Beijing on September 3, 2025.
Sergey Bobylev | AFP | Getty images
Visit foreign leaders
(Row LR) The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, the head of North Korea Kim Jong a pose for a photograph before the military parade.
Sergey Bobylev | AFP | Getty images
In this photograph of swimming pool distributed by the Russian state agency Spoutnik, Russian president Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and the head of North Korea, Kim Jong Un (R), after a group photograph before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the world war.
Alexander Kazakov | AFP | Getty images
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), the head of North Korea Kim Jong Un (R) and the Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) arrive for a reception in the great people's room, after a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the World War, in Beijing on September 3, 2025.
Jade Gao | AFP | Getty images
The parade begins
The Chinese flag is hoisted during the military parade in Place Tiananmen.
Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty images
XI inspects the troops paraded
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his inspection of the troops during the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Chinese troops walk
Chinese troops cry slogans while walking during the military parade.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Shout slogans
Chinese troops walk during the military parade.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Military equipment
Armored vehicles and soldiers are seen during the military parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025 in Beijing, China.
LINTAO ZHANG | Getty Images News | Getty images
Plane in training
Military planes fly in training during the military parade.
Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty images
Unmanned helicopters
An unmanned helicopter is seen during the military parade.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Naval ships
A navy ship is seen during the military parade.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Rocket force of the people's liberation army
Armored vehicles and soldiers are seen during the military parade.
LINTAO ZHANG | Getty Images News | Getty images
Unmanned underwater vehicles
The HSU100 unmanned underwater vehicle is visible during the military parade.
Pedro Pardo | AFP | Getty images
Helicopters fly in training
Helicopters of the air force of the Chinese people's liberation army fly in formation during the military parade.
Fred Lee | Getty Images News | Getty images
Peace in Colombes
Birds and balloons are released at the end of the military parade.
Pedro Pardo / Contributor / AFP
Victoria Yeo de CNBC contributed to this report.
