China commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcoming more than two dozen foreign leaders during a military parade.

President Xi Jinping delivered an opening speech on a stand, before reviewing the troops in a limousine, calling periodically: “Greetings, comrades!”

More than two dozen foreign leaders, including Kim Jong one from North Korea and Russia Vladimir Putin, the head of the Myanmar junta, Min Aung Hlating and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, were on the site of the room, according to a flow of public media, with Western leaders largely absent.

The strongly choreographed event is designed to present some of the country's new weapons and commemorate the “victory against the country's Japanese aggression and the victory of the world against fascism”.

The parade one of its most important missiles ever presented on trucks, tanks, autonomous vehicles and other equipment rumbling in front of Tiananmen Square, training soldiers of training and roaring fighter planes on the capital, while China presented its military prowess.

The parade ended with the release of 80,000 doves and an equal number of balloons in a visual show symbolizing peace.

Catch some of the parade moments here: