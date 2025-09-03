The ATC reserves a verdict on the advocacy advocacy under bail of the nephew of Imran





The verdict on the advocacy advocacy after the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of the ousted Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was reserved in the May 9 riots.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore, chaired by judge Manzar Ali Gill, reserved the decision on Wednesday after hearing the arguments on both sides.

Shahrez was arrested on August 21 of his mother's residence, Aleema Khan, the PTI alleging that the house staff had been attacked and that family members were harassed during the raid. His brother, Shershah Khan, was detained the next day.

Defense lawyer Rana Mudassar argued that Shahrez had been falsely involved, saying that no evidence had placed him on the scene.

He said that the geofencing files and investigation reports had not mentioned his name and submitted statements under oath confirming that Shahrez was in chitral between May 6 and 12.

He also noted that more than 500 co-accused in the case had already obtained a deposit.

The accusation opposed the petition, insisting that social media photos linked Shahrez to the demonstrations, although none has been recovered from his personal accounts.

Shahrez's parents, Aleema Khan and Sohail Amir, attended the hearing. The court reserved its decision after concluding the arguments, with the decision expected later.

Earlier, Shahrez had been sent to prison in pre -trial detention in the Jinnah house attack case after ATC rejected the additional physical dismissal request. The court ordered that the procedure continues under the anti-terrorism trial.

In addition, ATC Lahore returned his brother, Shershah Khan, in prison for 14 days, rejecting the request of the investigation agent for an extension of 30 days of his pre -trial detention.

