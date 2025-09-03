Connect with us

XI redraws the geopolitical map with the embrace of Putin and Modé

XI redraws the geopolitical map with the embrace of Putin and Modé

 


Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping at the SCO summit, in this photo provided by the Russian state media.
(Bloomberg) – President Xi Jinping used a mixture of bonhomie and economic attraction this week to send Donald Trump a clear message: Beijing has too much global weight to dictate the United States.

The cameras captured the Chinese leader in a rare group and not scripted on Monday with Vladimir Putin and Narendra modes his most powerful partners to resist America on the world scene at a summit in the Chinese Port city in Tianjin. At one point, Xi held the hand of his Indian counterpart, while the three men laughed with casualness, a striking scene given a few months earlier in New Delhi and Beijing was considered rivals.

The images were a victory for the XIS political project of a decade to build an alternative to the World Order led by the United States. A few hours after receiving the trio at the Shanghai cooperation organization event, Beijing signed a major chord with Moscow which is reprimanding efforts to use the prices to suppress India and China far from Russian energy purchases.

China has perfectly developed and sequenced its messages, and XI's optics, Putin and Modi kiss each other, said Josef Gregory Mahoney, professor of international relations at Shanghais East China Normal University. This week will be remembered as the one in which the world has changed fundamentally.

Trump has generally minimized these groups, especially the so-called BRICS countries which also include Russia, India and China as overexpressing their hand against the United States. On Tuesday, he said that he was not at all concerned about meetings between XI, Putin and others since the weekend.

We have the strongest soldiers in the world, by far declared Trump in a radio interview with Scott Jennings. They would never use their soldiers on us believing, it would be the worst thing they could never do.

Since he took power in 2012, XI methodically built blocks outside the orbit of the influence of Washingtons. Although such groups have often been rejected as talking stores, Trumps Trade War gives them a new goal.

XI hung the economic carrots to maximize cohesion. The SCO is being flowed with a new development bank, he announced that the group has held its largest summit since its creation in 2001, without revealing details on funding. Brazils Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, on the other hand, plan to convene a SNAP virtual meeting of BRICS leaders on Monday to discuss the way to unite against Trumps' trade policy, Bloomberg reported.

