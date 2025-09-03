



New Delhi: The former chief of the Pakistan spy chief, Faiz Hameed (RETD), against whom the martial procedures of the Court were initiated by the army last year, is again in the headlines while two retired brigadiers become approaches in a case of transplant against him.

Hameed, formerly considered a confidant of the former Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, was officially charged and charged for political interference, corruption, abuse of state resources and violations of the official secret law. The procedures against him were held under the rarely invoked provisions of the Pakistani army law. It was for the first time in the history of Pakistans that ancient head of Isii was faced with martial judicial procedures.

While on the surface, Hameed was involved in a case of corruption involving real estate, the saga was considered a battle of power between the Pakistani army and the former PM. Hameed was even accused of engineering the 2018 elections in favor of Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inffoundator, while Khan would have liked him to be the leader of the Pakistani army.

Now, the retired officers of Brigadier Naeem Fakhar and Brigadier Ghaffar, both already seen as aid from Hameed, would have turned approaches against him in the housing transplant case. The two men served under Hameed during his controversial mandate as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Pakistans. All three are now in police custody.

Naeem would have been named a focal point for the construction of a theme park linked to Malik Riaz, a controversial real estate magnate and founder of Bahria Town (once under the Pakistani navy), considered the largest private real estate development company in Asia. He is also accused of having helped to install Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as a PM of the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, according to the media.

Brigadier Ghaffar, former deputy director general of ISI projects under Hameed, was linked to development work in Latifal, to a village near the district of Chakwal Pakistans and the hometown of Hameeds. He would have benefited from the participation of the cities of Bahria in the project.

According to the media, the road infrastructure, hospitals and high -end Latifal installations has become a focal investigation into the fact that the city of Bahria offered favors in exchange for military protection or influence.

Malik Riaz, on the other hand, was involved in the Al-Qadir Trust case for having pretended to give land to Imran Khan as quid pro quo for payment of contributions. Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were then sentenced in the case.

According to government representatives in Pakistan, the Pakistani army wanted Riaz to also become an approval in the Greff against Khan case, but he refused to do so and rather left the nation.

Also read: should India speak to the new Pakistani government? Imperfect peace is better than a crisis

Business against Hameed

Hameed, who took on glory with a photo of him holding a cup of tea in Afghanistan shortly after the Taliban took control in 2021, is accused of having exploited his powers as head of ISI and raids in 2017 on Top City, a private accommodation company in Pakistan.

The complainant, Kanwar Mooez Khan, who owned the project, allegedly alleged that the ISI and Pakistan rangers had seized valuables, including money and gold, under the cover of a terrorism investigation.

The action would have been launched by Hameed on a complaint from Zahida Javed Aslam, a British national of Pakistani origin who accused Moez of having fraudulently transferred the ownership of projects on his own name.

After Moeez was acquitted accusations of terrorism by an anti-terrorism court of Rawalpindi, he allegedly alleged that Hameed contacted him through a cousin, Sardar Najaf, a brigadier in army service, to organize a meeting, according to reports in the Pakistani media.

During this meeting, according to Moeez, Hameed proposed to return the articles seized, excluding 400 tolas of gold and part of the money. Moeez also said in a request in court that Naeem Fakhar and Ghaffar (now approved) officers forced him to pay 40 million rupees in cash and finance a private television channel for several months.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed the case in 2023, ordering Mooez to request measures through the Ministry of Defense. The army, in turn, launched an internal investigation in the case, leading to the arrest of Hameed. It was after Asim Munnir took over as chief of staff of the Pakistan army.

Hameed would have been forced to retire the soldiers in 2022, shortly after Mind was appointed army chief. Ironically, he was homogeneous who had replaced the ISI chief in 2019, after the mandate of Munirs was suddenly shortened.

Bonhomie at the top

Hameed was widely considered to be influential in the military hierarchy and was considered close to the former leader of the Pakistani army Qamar Javed Bajwa. The two officers belonged to the Baloch regiment. However, their relationship would have deteriorated when Imran Khan started lobbying so that Hameed was appointed the next leader of the Pakistani army.

Hameed was also at the center of an impasse reported between the soldiers and the Khans PTI government to the appointment of a new ISI chief in late 2021.

In October 2021, the Pakistani army announced that Hameed would be published as a commander of the Peshawar Corps, while Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum would replace him as Director General of the ISI.

However, the Prime Ministers Office delayed the publication of the official notification of the appointment of anjums of several weeks, arousing speculation on tensions between civil government and military management, according to the media.

Finally, the Prime Ministers' office confirmed the appointment of Anjums. After Khans Einster in 2022, Hameed was one of the six senior officers considered for the leading role of military leadership. But once ASIM MUNNIR has been selected, Hameed opted for retirement.

Imran Khan later insisted that he did not intend to appoint his own army chief and denied “interference” in the internal questions of Pakistan Armys.

(Edited by Nida Fatima Siddiqui)

Read also: Afghanistan and Pakistan are in a strategic embrace that cannot have a happy ending

