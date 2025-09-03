



The North Korean leader Kim Jong Une arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to attend the largest military parade in China. The parade of the “victory day” on Wednesday will see him rubbing his shoulders with Xi Jinping in China, the Vladimir Putin of Russia and other world leaders. Photos have shown that Kim was coming out of her armored train at Beijing station accompanied by her daughter. The South Korea espionage agency previously declared that it was Kim's “most probably” successor. XI welcomes the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the official surrender of the Japanese at the end of the Second World War.

Kim crossed China on Tuesday aboard her train, which would include a restaurant serving beautiful French wines and dishes like fresh lobster. He left Pyongyang on Monday, but the high protection of the train means that it moves slowly. Miss Kim appeared frequently in public alongside her father since she made her debut in November 2022. The details about her are however very limited. There are contradictory relationships concerning his age. In 2023, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea said It thought she was about 10 years old.

The Chinese parade arrives at an important moment for XI while seeking to assert the economic and diplomatic power of Beijing on the international scene. While Donald Trump's prices destabilized the world's order of trade, Xi tried to launch China as a stable trading partner. The Beijing parade represents a chance for Xi to present the growing capacity of his country to compete with the United States in any conflict. The 70 -minute event is likely to present the latest weapons of China, including hundreds of planes, tanks and anti -line systems – the first time that the new strength structure of its soldiers is entirely presented in a parade. Xi will be held in the shoulder with Kim and Putin Russian, in an apparent demonstration of solidarity with the two aggressors in the Ukraine War. Kim provided both weapons and troops in Russia, which launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They will be among the other 26 heads of state – including leaders of Iran and Cuba – while tens of thousands of soldiers perform in training in the historic Tiananmen of Beijing. The leaders of Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam are also invited – additional proof of Beijing efforts to strengthen links with neighboring Southeast Asia. Kim's attendance marks the first time that a North Korean chief has been present during a Chinese military parade for decades. The last time it happened is when his grandfather, the founder of North Korea Kim Il-Sung, attended in 1959. A single EU leader will participate – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico – while Bulgaria and Hungary will send representatives. China has not criticized Putin's large -scale invasion of the West to help Russia 'war effort thanks to its supply of double -use materials and Russian oil purchases. Beijing denies this. After their meeting on Tuesday,, Putin described Xi as a dear friend, while Chinese state media described relations as exemplary. With Trump always without concrete commitments from Putin on a possible peace agreement in Ukraine, the welcome from Xi to the Russian chief seems to demonstrate their close ties.

Kim's attendance is an upgrading of the last victory day parade in China in 2015, when Pyongyang sent one of his senior officials, Choe Ryong-Hae. The Reclus leader rarely travels abroad, with his recent contacts with the world leaders limited to Putin, whom he has met twice since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. He visited Beijing for the last time in 2019 for an event marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic links between countries. This trip also saw him travel by train. The tradition of traveling via the train was launched by Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung – who made his own train trips to Vietnam and Eastern Europe. Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, traveled by train as he is afraid to fly. According to a South Korean media, the armored train has around 90 cars, including conference rooms, audience rooms and rooms.

