Politics
Rahul Gandhi Exhort PM Modi to announce a special aid set for states affected by floods
Army trips to boats through flood waters to save the people blocked following heavy rains in the Kapurthala district in Punjab, Tuesday September 2, 2025. | Photo credit: AP
In the wake of the devastation due to the floods, the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday September 3, 2025) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special aid set for Punjab, Jammu-et-Cachemire, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, as well as accelerated relief and rescue operations.
The head of the opposition in LOK Sabha said: “Modiji, the floods caused a massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu-Cachemire, Himhal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely disturbing.”
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Exhort PM Modi to announce a special rescue set for states affected by floods
“In such difficult moments, your attention and active assistance of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families have trouble saving their homes, their lives and their loved ones,” Gandhi said in a Hindi post on X.
“I urge that a special rescue set be announced immediately for these states, in particular for farmers – and rescue and rescue operations are accelerated,” said the former head of the Congress.
He also published a video declaration reiterating his request for a special package for states affected by floods.
“It is sad to see people fight to save their families. Modi Ji is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special aid for the protection of these people,” Gandhi said in his video message.
Relaxable rains have stacked misery on northern India, in shock from the standard cloud explosions and floods in recent weeks, while swollen rivers have flooded the plains, paralyzed rails and road traffic, and forced school closures.
The situation in Punjab, fighting against its worst floods since 1988, has remained precarious while the rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi and the seasonal streams remained swollen due to heavy rain upstream. Twelve districts have been affected by the floods that have already made 29 lives, in addition to having an impact on more than 2.56 Lakh.
Among the Himalayas states, Uttarakhand faced another rainy day on Tuesday with various regions filled by strong showers.
Two women died in the Himhal Pradesh Hill state on Tuesday (September 2) while the heavy rains continued to trigger slides and sudden floods, closing more than 1,000 roads. An orange alert, a warning of strong precipitation, was issued for the districts of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur.
In Shimla, all government and private educational establishments, including coaching centers and nursing institutes, were ordered to stay closed. The state capital has experienced continuous precipitation for a few days, and there was a high possibility of landslides in several places.
Published – 03 September 2025 10:20
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-urges-pm-modi-to-announce-special-relief-package-for-flood-affected-north-indian-states/article70006739.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview: Field Hockey returns to action Friday, Sunday
- A deadly earthquake was appointed in Afghanistan
- Prabowo joins Xi Jinping, Putin during the largest military parade in China
- American polls, notes from President Donald Trump
- Long -term British government borrowing costs are 27 years high, a fresh blow | Money News
- Drake place $ 300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win us
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone
- “It's hard to find any light on making Gaza reports”
- Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house