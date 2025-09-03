Rahul Gandhi Exhort PM Modi to announce a special aid set for states affected by floods

In the wake of the devastation due to the floods, the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday September 3, 2025) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special aid set for Punjab, Jammu-et-Cachemire, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, as well as accelerated relief and rescue operations.

The head of the opposition in LOK Sabha said: “Modiji, the floods caused a massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu-Cachemire, Himhal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely disturbing.”

Watch: Rahul Gandhi Exhort PM Modi to announce a special rescue set for states affected by floods

“In such difficult moments, your attention and active assistance of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families have trouble saving their homes, their lives and their loved ones,” Gandhi said in a Hindi post on X.

“I urge that a special rescue set be announced immediately for these states, in particular for farmers – and rescue and rescue operations are accelerated,” said the former head of the Congress.

He also published a video declaration reiterating his request for a special package for states affected by floods.

“It is sad to see people fight to save their families. Modi Ji is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special aid for the protection of these people,” Gandhi said in his video message.

Relaxable rains have stacked misery on northern India, in shock from the standard cloud explosions and floods in recent weeks, while swollen rivers have flooded the plains, paralyzed rails and road traffic, and forced school closures.

The situation in Punjab, fighting against its worst floods since 1988, has remained precarious while the rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi and the seasonal streams remained swollen due to heavy rain upstream. Twelve districts have been affected by the floods that have already made 29 lives, in addition to having an impact on more than 2.56 Lakh.

Among the Himalayas states, Uttarakhand faced another rainy day on Tuesday with various regions filled by strong showers.

Two women died in the Himhal Pradesh Hill state on Tuesday (September 2) while the heavy rains continued to trigger slides and sudden floods, closing more than 1,000 roads. An orange alert, a warning of strong precipitation, was issued for the districts of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur.

In Shimla, all government and private educational establishments, including coaching centers and nursing institutes, were ordered to stay closed. The state capital has experienced continuous precipitation for a few days, and there was a high possibility of landslides in several places.