Imran Khan requires a stop of military operations in KP in the middle of crises





Lahore, September 3 (PTI), former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, asked for an immediate stop on military operations targeting the population in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is governed by its political party. Khan criticized the actions of the federal government, carried out within the framework of the national action plan, intended for militants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwaone of the Pakistani provinces most affected by activism. He asked for an immediate cessation of military operations and drone strikes against the people of the regions, insisting that the KP Minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, and the provincial authorities should actively oppose these measures. Khan pointed out on the serious impact of floods in the region, stressing that additional military actions would exacerbate distress. Since June 26, when the monsoon rains began, the province has experienced more than 480 deaths, with millions affected by torrential showers. Despite the repeated calls from Khan to resist military actions, this is not the first case of such requests by him or his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI). The security forces launched NAP operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the end of July. Pakistan Minister of State inside, Talal Chaudhry, said last month that the operations of the National Action Plan would continue despite PTI demonstrations. There will be no new operations, but the continuous measures under NAP in KP are unstoppable, he said, leading its comments to the provincial government led by Khan. Imran Khan, a former 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician, has been imprisoned since August 2023 due to various accusations against him. Thanks to his article on X, he deplored the duration of sustainable oppression and coercion while pleading for dialogue in the national interest against such political acts of revenge. Our people were targeted with shots, and even our chief of the parliamentary opposition was faced with disqualification. There is no room for dialogue in these circumstances. They can take me or any member of the family they choose, but I will not withdraw my beliefs or will he bow, he said, referring to the formidable military establishment led by Marshal Gen Asim Munnir. In his vast article, he also urged the members of the party to engage in rescue and ongoing assistance activities in the midst of catastrophic floods in the nation and underlined the efforts of conservation of the environment undertaken during his mandate as Prime Minister.

(Only the title of this report can have been reworked by Editorji; the rest of the content is generated automatically from a unionized flow.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.editorji.com/world-news/imran-khan-demands-halt-to-kp-military-actions-1756903573617

