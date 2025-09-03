Polda Metro was invited to stay focused on the investigation into the case of a false Jokowi diploma that dragged Roy Suryo CS

The Secretary General of Peradi United Ade Darmawan (right). (National / Bachtiaudin Alam)

BERITANALENSAL.COM – The secretary general (secretary general) of Peradi United Ade Darmawan asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to remain focused on the management of his report concerning the accusation of false diploma 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who dragged the expert in telematics Roy Suyo and other reporters.

This request was sent by ADE because the metropolitan police of Jakarta managed a demonstration that has led to anarchy in recent days. ADE hopes that the police will continue to develop the investigation into the false diploma indictment.

“I call this an anarchist event 2025. That is to say what is happening is not a good example for our company. However, what I need to instill that today remains on the track, I came to the regional metro police to bring this letter,” said Ade to the siege of the Metro police Jaya on Wednesday (3/9/2025).

According to him, the letter is important so that the investigator always remembers managing the case which also disturbed the public impact of the alleged accusations of a false diploma of Jokowi reproduced by Roy Suryo CS.

“The request for determination of the suspect to Roy Suryo CS. Why is it? Because we have to focus more there. So the second is the question of manifestations and so on, let him go according to the applicable law,” he explained.

In addition, the pursuit of ADE, of the Bastion of Roy Suryo, participated in the opinion linked to several events linked to the consequences of the demonstrations. One of them, the commentary by Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka with representatives of online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol).

Roy Suryo also commented on the meeting that would have been false. Because there are a number of questionable people as online motorcycle taxi drivers.

“Finally, he played him wanting to go to the demonstration and even less transport Mas Gibran to meet an online motorcycle taxi. He is our brother whose workers think about how tomorrow they can give something to his halal fortune family they take,” he said.

“So I see that it was directed everywhere. For the crime committed by Roy Suryo CS to disappear from the public, even if our audience or our group wanted to become a suspect soon,” he continued.

Consequently, ADE asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to remain focused on the management of the reported cases. In addition, cases have been found criminal elements and increased surveys.

“Because it was an investigation is very long. We have just raised the suspect, simply so as not to be appointed suspect for a long time,” he said.

This case was under the spotlight because Jokowi was reported directly on charges of false diplomas. In total, 12 people entered the reported list, notably Roy Suryo, Abraham Samad, Egi Sudjana, Damai Haris Lubis, Tifauzia Tyassuma and a number of other names.

Meanwhile, Jokowi as a journalist was examined twice, first in the metropolitan police of Jakarta, the second to the Surakarta police. During the exam, the Jokowi high school and the S1 diploma were tested by its authenticity by the Medico-Legal laboratory team.

Then, on the basis of the results of the case title, found indications of criminal acts. Thus, Jokowi's reports and three others were upgraded to the investigation phase, while two other reports are revoked by the journalist.

As referring to articles 310 and 311 of the penal code concerning defamation as well as articles 27a, 32 and 35 electronic information and transactions laws (ite). Now the police are still doing the suspect later in the case.