The MODIS PM degree is not important. The truth is

My goal by turning off my diploma in BA was not to exhibit or boast of my education. My attempt was only to reaffirm the oath that people in public life take: tell the electoral affidavits of truth.

The immediate provocation of my post was that that day, the High Court of Delhi rejected the order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking Prime Minister Narendra Moda to make his university degree public. But why should such an order of the CIC be necessary at all?

After all, ModiElectoral AffidavitShows that he holds a baccalaureate from the University of Delhi and a master's degree from the University of Gujarat, Ahmedabad. If these details are true, why should they not be verified publicly with evidence, if the public members ask questions?

Read also: The BJP is a Bengalis. His Hindi imperialism will not work

Taxpayers owe the truth

Electoral affidavits are documents according to which each candidate of the competition in the Parliament or to a State Assembly submits to the return agent with appointment documents. These affidavits provide details not only on the educational qualifications of candidates, but also on assets, income and properties, including those of the members of the candidates' family.

I was elected like the Congress of Trinamool All India Rajya Sabhamember from Parliament in 2024.My Affidavitmade was publicly accessible to the publicpoint of discussionDue to my spouse's salary details.

Have I considered this chatter as an invasion of my private life? No, I didn't do it. Those who are representatives of the voter and who receive an income from the taxpayer are faced with being transparent about their lifestyles. The subsection125a of the representation of the thesis law, the false electoral affidavits represent false declarations and bear a sentence of six months in prison. ITCAN, in some cases, even led to the disqualification of the candidate. It is therefore essential that every detail of an affidavit is true and verified.

The truth counts. The truth is important.

Narendra Modi occupies the highest management position in the country; He was elected by voters and receives his taxpayer income. It is above all the duty of the holder of this high post of being transparent and truthful on the details entered in his electoral affidavit, whether on assets, income or, in this case, university degrees.

Public life does not start and ends with winning elections. Public life consists in constantly gaining public confidence by confirming transparency in personal and government transactions.

The public must have truthful, credible and precise information on those who claim to be its representatives. The confrontation between the law of public information and individuals, the right to privacy is, in my opinion, weighed on the public side with regard to elected officials.

The University of Oxford does not publicly publish its degrees of former students, but the Prime Minister of Great Britain, or holders of elected functions, does not have the luxury of concealing the education and the details of the family.

Does a university degree in prime ministers fall under the field of law to privacy? No, that does nothing because these details are already in its electoral affidavit, available in the public domain. The question is: are the educational details in the electoral affidavit of Modis are they true? Or are they false?

No shame, unless it is a lie

The Diploma of the University of Modis has been at the center of public controversy for more than a decade. After the allegations according to which the Diploma of Modis was false were leveled by the leader Aam Aadmi Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP held apress conferenceIn 2016 in which Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley posted a Certificate of Diploma of Modis, showing a BA from the University of Delhi. The doubts wereraisedOn how a computer sheet of the computer marks was available for a degree obtained in 1978.

RTI activists asked for certified Delhi University Copies. In the case which followed, in 2016, the High Court of Delhi canceled a CIC order which allowed the RTI activist to examine the diploma of 1978. It is precisely that governments try to refuse information on the degrees of Modis is very curious. What is so private in information on electoral affidavit?

The allegations and counter-allegations have continued. Modis Ma Diploma from the University of Gujarat, showing his diploma in Whole political science has also become controversial; In addition, the certificates have enabled Unibersity. No corroborating evidence was produced that a course in all political science exists in a university. So far, no Modi's university classmate has manifested itself. Modi himself affirmed in speeches that he has no formal education beyond the village school. Meri Shiksha Nahin HuiModi claimsThisoldvideo.

If the affidavit of the premiums says that he has both a baccalaureate and a master's degree, why is it so difficult for the highest post in the country to produce verified evidence? Why has the BJP, since this 2016 press conference, adopted this approach of coat and dagger in the degree of Modis, as if he had something to hide, as if the government had something to hide? Why should PMS education be protected by the courts? Why does Moda not break his silence and not put the records on time?

There is no shame or embarrassment to declare that Modi did not go to university and has no diploma. What would be shameful, deeply embarrassing, and even scandalous, is that if Modi, IndiasprimeMiscanister, lied in his electoral affidavit.

Read also: The villain Indira vs Hero RSS Binary is the myth of Sangh Parivar. The truth is more complicated

What happened to Satyameva Jayate?

It is this growing opacity, this culture of secretion, this constant desire to manage in a way the headlines of the media instead of sharing the truth with the people, which is at the heart of Modis Degree Row.

This secret tobacco of the Modi regime, the hiding place of truth, perpetual concealment and concealment, the projection of brilliant fiction on hard facts, the fudging of personalities, the refusal to come clean are the characteristics of an administration which appears fatally terrified of the truth.

The blatant lack of truth and the refusal to honor high standards of transparency in public life, is the reason why Modi has never held a press conference opened in the past 11 years.

It is more correct to say that the mast is God than to say that God is the truth,wroteMkgandhiin which was a visionary philosophical formulation. Satya is God. Telling the truth is an act of worship. For Gandhi, the struggle for the freedom of the India was a Satyagrahaa struggle for the truth. For Gandhi, public life was on the continuation of the truth. The truth, says the historian Timothy Snyder, is the key to democracy: if nothing is true, then no one can criticize power because there is no basis on which to do it.

However, almost all the decisions of this government are assaulted by obviousness of truth and paralyzing secretion. Secretly is the mark of a tyrant. It is a situation where the state moves away in darkness and opacity, even if high levels of transparency are required from its citizens.

Citizens must make public cards, personal details and files public, while VIPs are released in distance and unknown. VIPs become as mysterious as the gods, suddenly appearing as quasi-divine visions to launch verbal thunderbolt, then disappearing again in the wheelbarrows of inaccessibility.

During the pandemic, a new PM Care fund was suddenly set up. Until today, we still don't know that dark donors are. When the details of detail sought, they were complicated under the specious argument that the fund was a private organization. While the PMS fund, with members of the government involved in its creation, has become a private organization?

Last year, it took an active intervention by the Supreme Court for donors of the electoral bond regime.

Fouryers after the pandemic, it wasrevealedThese coated deaths had been underestimated by Lakhs.

There are still no official figures on the number of deaths during the 2020 migrant workers' exodus, when a bizarrely sudden locking was announced without warning. All public transport was unexpectedly arrested and migrants went down to the street to return to distant houses, many exhaustion or accidents. How much are dead? We don't know.

During the session of the Parliament of the monsoon, the Constitution (bill of the 130th amendment) was introduced without warning, without giving the chamber time to study. Convention dictates that Parliament is given 48 hours of notice, the invoices before are presented.

The repeal of article 370 on the special status of Jammu-et-Cachemire was again brought by secrecy, not an open consultation. The government of the state of J&K was maintained in the dark. No preliminary information was provided that a full -fledged state was about to be demoted during the night towards a territory of the Union. The former governor of cashmere Satyapal Malik hassaidHe was informed of the decision only 24 hours earlier.

An autonomously autonomously, furtively, electoral commission, has unilaterally announced the intensive special revision (SIR) for voters more gathered this year. No dialogue took place with the main stakeholders in the political parties to vote.

On the Sindoor operation in May, the losses of aircraft suffered from both sides have become a question of leaks and interviews with international media. Citizens have not been taken with confidence, and no details were provided in Parliament. In the absence of real facts, speculation and rumors abounded.

The government of Modi brandished its secret as an exercise of heuristic which is exercised by the power of power with an Ajames' liaison style, the mysterious ora zeus brandishing flashy thunders.

This culture of secrecy in changes in the modification of a democratically elected government refuses to honor its duty to be responsible for those who gave it all its power.

The controversy on the Diploma of the University of Modis does not consist in emphasizing elitist diplomas of oraclastic obsession for prestigious institutions. It is a question of demanding that governments, their senior officials and all public representatives honor our national motto:Satyameva Jayate: May the truth triumph.

Sagarika Ghose is a deputy for Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress. She tweets @Sagarikaghosis. The views are personal.

(Edited by Asavari Singh)