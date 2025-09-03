XI, Putin and Kim show the forehead as new weapons have revealed

Laura BickerCorresponding in China, Beijing And Thomas MackintoshBBC News

Watch: key moments from the Chinese military parade

The leaders of China, Russia and North Korea appeared together in public for the first time in a demonstration of solidarity during a massive military parade in Beijing. President Xi Jinping said that the world was faced with a choice between peace and war when China unveiled a huge weapon arsenal – including nuclear missiles with a world range – to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The display was not only a glimpse of the place where China was, or how far it was a showcase where the country goes. XI played the role of a world leader ready to stand alongside two of the most sanctioned leaders in the world: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

And, at the foot of the Chinese president, a soldier who is under construction to compete with the West.

The parade was a show choreographed with precision, power and patriotism. Thousands of soldiers paraded equipment on Wednesday, demonstrating the Chinese military modernization program. However, one of the most durable images of the parade took place before the dismissal of the first cannon. President XI welcomed Kim with a long handshake, then went to greet Putin, before the three go together to watch the parade. It was the first time that the three leaders were seen in public together, and they really chose their moment. Later, on the sidelines, Putin and Kim met, Putin praised Pyongyang for sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Putin and Kim joined 24 other dignitaries who had been invited to the Beijing parade. The former senior leaders of China were also standing on the vision platform of Tiananmen – but in particular the former president Hu Jintao. The president of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, obtained an invitation, but refused him. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who met President XI earlier this week – was not present either.

Among the world leaders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Luong Cuong in Vietnam and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe. Most Western leaders have chosen not to attend the parade of the “victory day” of China. The two who made the trip – Robert Fico and Aleksandar of Slovakia of Serbia – posed for photos with Putin after the main event. They all watched around 50,000 spectators – all approved in advance – attended the Piekin Tiananmen's parade.

Reuters It was President Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong one from North Korea, their first public appearance together

President XI inspected thousands of soldiers from different branches of the Chinese army who had gathered on avenue Changan. Laser weapons, robotic “wolves” and nuclear nuclear drones were among the new weapons exposed. China has also shown its furtive attack drones, nicknamed the “loyal of wing” because they are able to fly alongside a inhabited fighter plane and help it with its attacks. Thousands of doves and balloons were then released in the sky above Tiananmen Square to mark the end of the parade.

The customers then appreciated a lunch reception at the great room of people where they had the choice of red or white Chinese wine. President XI gave a toast to say that the world must “never return to the jungle law”. He did not address any Western nation specifically in his five-minute speech, but Chinese officials have already qualified the United States as “tyrant” For its imposition of prices on the countries of the world. XI added: “We sincerely hope that all countries will learn from history, value peace and work together to … create a better future for humanity.” He concluded by making “common prosperity for all humanity” toast.

Putin and Kim then had bilateral talks at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse during a meeting that lasted two and a half hours. The pair discussed the contribution of North Korea in the war of Ukraine and thought about a The agreement concluded last June between the two nations. It is now estimated that up to 15,000 North Korean troops joined Russian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine. North Korea has also provided the ammunition of Russia. In exchange, North Korea would have received money and weapon development aid.

Reuters Vladimir Putin and the North Korean chief Kim Jong a hug when they both left Reunion in Beijing