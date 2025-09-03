Imran orders MNA PTI to also make all the government's privileges





Islamabad – While the number of PTI legislators leave the parliamentary committees of the National Assembly has increased to around 46 years, the founder of the imprisoned party Imran Khan asked members on Tuesday to return official vehicles and other privileges if they are available as members or chiefs of such panels. He gave these instructions during his conversation with the party leaders as well as the lawyers for the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, the president of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has so far refused to accept the resignations of these MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), who either left the committees, or resigned from their presidency, in the context of his efforts to court them to resume their decision.

According to a list compiled by the PTI, up to 46 MNA have so far submitted their resignation to the speaker office.

Last week, the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the members of the NA PTI to resign from all parliamentary committees and other parliamentary committees after protesting after the electoral commission disqualified several party legislators. The electoral organization crossed the measure according to the convictions of the members of the Na and Punjab Assembly party in cases related to the May 9 riots which had broken out in 2023 after the arrest of Khan.

The PTI MNA who have resigned from the presidency of the committees include Junaid Akbar Khan from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Malik Aamir Dogar of the Standing Committee for Religious Affairs and Interconfessional Harmony, and Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel of the Permanent Committee of the Interprotrovincial Coordina (IPC). Similarly, Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi resigned from the presidency of the Standing Committee for Federal Education and Vocational Training, Javed Iqbal Waraich of the Permanent Defense Production Commission and Haji Imiaz Ahmad Choudhry of the Standing Cashmire Committee. Later in the day, the high leaders of the PTI held a meeting with the president of NA Sardar Sadiq following their protest before the Parliament. The official sources of the NA secretariat informed that the speaker of her meeting had tried to persuade the legislators to return to parliamentary committees.

The speaker was cited as saying this during the meeting that their absence in the committees will weaken the parliament.

In response, the leadership of the opposition party stressed that the Treasury was not open to responding to their requests. They added that their presence in the committees had become unimportant because they were neither correctly heard nor attached to the importance of the room. They added that they were not even allowed to meet the party leader in prison.

