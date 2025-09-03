



TThe Shanghai cooperation organization summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a Chinese Chinese visit to China, are now behind us. Beyond the usual analysis of geopolitics and bilateral perspectives, Chinese social media users seemed more fascinated by body language, optics, symbolic and inevitably memes gestures. Some comments stressed the your cordial From the visit, but a large part was light, with a surprising number of jokes targeting US President Donald Trump. If the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of the Cooperation Organization (SCO) was a diplomatic program, Modi was undoubtedly his main actor, judging by the same online attention he received. A distant parent is not as good as a nearby neighbor, noted Liu yingResearcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies from Renmin University. Lots of chatter centered on the red carpet are deployed for Modi. The most comforting moment of the Modis visit to China was its great reception. As soon as he arrived, he was greeted by a fanfare. The red carpet extended for a long time, the guard of honor was held in perfect training, and the performance of the dance was particularly alive, read A comment on Baidu.

Modi-Putin Hand Tolding, ride by car Chinese Internet closely follow up Each movement of Modi, but the real viral moment came from the optics: mod hold one's hands With Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, then share a trip her Aurus Senat Limousine. Images illuminate platforms such as WeChat And Weibo, trigger hashtags Like #sco_summit_modi_held_putins_hand_and_ented_the_hall And #Modi_takes_putins_car, each attractive millions of views. Not only did they entered the site together, but the two were almost inseparable in the conference room, wrote a user. A lot on Weibo wonders: How would Trump feel by looking at this modi-Putin bonhomie? Even Hu Xijin, former editor -in -chief of Global times,, weighed. Trump could be upset by the public display of camaraderie, He said, feed more fire from the meme. Others have tried to decode symbolism. Modi jumped his official car to ride with Putin in an armor sedan in Aurus Russian. It was not just a trip explain. Another user hinder: It was a historic moment in the relations of Russia-Indre, throwing new light on multilateral interactions to the OCS. Read also: China will be more in the heart of India now. Although an anti-American unit is premature Body language examination SSocial media users have not stopped at handling jokes. Body language has become another objective of online discussion. On DouyinThe Chinese version of Tiktok, many videos highlighted How modify was all smiles and appeared animated and cordial During his visit to China. Several have focused on Handrage with poutineSpread in Trump video clips to suggest Both an unbreakable link between India and Russia,, and prevails over supposed irritation. Other videos have shown Modi walks with confidenceWith comments that consider him difficult and suggesting that India had responded firmly to the prices of the asset. On Zhihu,, The Chinese version of Quora, a message read: As friendly as before, Modi and Trump are angry with each other now. On a video platform called Bilibili, a popular article pointed out: Modi stole the prejudices on the spotlight. His trip Tianjin earned him a lot of attention. If Trump had also come, he would probably have won an audience, his dance movements would surely attract fans. There was even a Video generated by Ai-Ai Throwing Modi and Trump in an aristocratic drama in Chinese style, where Modi was shown by taking Trump and winning. Not all comments were flattering. The enthusiastic response to Putin exposed his weaknesses. A small country is a small country; It's not about size but composure. The United States and the West must be delighted, India will eventually contact them, read A popular article from Weibo. However, such criticisms were few and far between. The visit of Modis in China was the happiest he had for years, said a large counterpoint. Read also: Modi adopts a layer approach for Beijing, let's say Chinese analysts A rare positive projector A large part of the online comments in China suggested This Modi has overshadowed other leaders at the OCS summit And this role of Indias was moving. Unusually, many images have represented Modi in a positive light, showing it as being in the United States, quickly repairing links with China and reassuring Russia. These positive representations of India have been rare in recent years. TIts justification is simple: TThe biggest opponent, for the moment, is the United States. Chinese social media seems to amplify the India-US Rift, to celebrate Indian-Russian camaraderie and to embrace the perception of stabilizing Indian-Chinese ties. Sana Hashmi is a member of the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation. She tweets @ sanahashmi1. The views are personal. (Edited by Prasanna Bachchhav)

