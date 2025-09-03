The Adiala prison administrator submits the Imran Khans health report to the court last





Rawalpindi: Adiala prison authorities submitted a detailed report on the health of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a short anti-terrorism on Wednesday, declaring that he had complained at different times in shoulder pain, ear and dental infections, and Vertigo), all of which were treated quickly.

The report sparked a debate on social networks, some users saying that Khans Health deteriorates, while others reject complaints as minor.

The report of the prison authorities, subject to the Court, covered medical examinations, tests and arrangements for personal doctors since Khans' arrest in August 2023.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, face several cases, including the reference of Toshakhana corruption and the case of 190 million.

PTI leaders and Khans family members have often complained about their poor health and inadequate facilities in prison.

His sister, Aleema Khan, had previously asked the court, after which the authorities were responsible for submitting a health report.

Ear bread, hearing loss and dizziness

The report indicates that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, 72, was regularly examined by prison doctors, as well as by team visiting teams, ENT specialists and ophthalmologists between September 26, 2023 and March 2025.

During detention, Khan complained of ear pain and sometimes hearing loss several times. On May 18, 2024, an ENT specialist at Benazir Bhutto hospital, Rawalpindi, noted that Khan had pointed out sounds of ringing or buzzing in the ear. The doctor recommended cleaning the ear, which was carried out by the prison authorities.

SC gives a deposit to Imran Khan in the eight cases of May 9

On May 23, 2024, the head of the ENT department of Benazir Bhutto hospital again examined Khan and confirmed tinnitus on the left ear.

The tests later showed signs of hearing loss, attributed to a weakening of the nervous system of the internal ears.

In January 2024, another consultant noted that the membrane inside Khans' ear was hyper-Échois, with tinnitus leading to vertigo.

In April 2024, Dr. Asim Younus from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital carried out other tests, which showed a slightly high cholesterol. Several examinations were also carried out in prison in the presence of Dr. Faisal Sultan by Shaukat Khanum.

For complaints related to the ear, a medical commission was formed under the ENT chief of Pims Hospital, Dr. Altaf Hussain, who also included a doctor and a dentist.

The card carried out all the necessary tests, including blood CP, lipid profile, liver and renal function tests which are all normal income. However, tinnitus complaints have persisted.

According to teams of doctors and test results, Khan was generally healthy, with only minor diseases.

The experts said that his vertigo episodes came from the dysfunction of the inner ear and hearing loss, with dizziness that last a few seconds at a time.

In March 2025, another medical advice examined Khan, confirming that ear -related complaints persisted, but all test reports were normal.

Possible causes: stress, dizziness and hearing loss

Medical experts have explained that the ear, eyes and brain work together to maintain balance, and the dysfunction of one of them can cause dizziness.

They noted that hearing loss generally occurs with age, although it appears later in those who are physically in shape.

The ENT specialist, Dr. Ahmad Ijlal Qazi, said that Khans' recurring condition was abnormal tinnitus ear noises such as ringtone or ticks.

He told the URDU BBC: the ear has two main functions: hearing and balance. If, for any reason, the ear does not maintain the balance, the patient experiences dizziness, as if everything was running. This condition is called dizziness.

He added that vertigo often occurs in certain positions and can be triggered by serious mental stress, head trauma or medication.

Doctors have stressed that these conditions are not deadly and can be dealt with with drugs.

