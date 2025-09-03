How the false rumors on premature death have spread to social networks | Donald Trump News





Some people spent the Labor Day weekend in the United States to absorb the last of the summer rays. Others went to social networks to speculate that President Donald Trump was at Deaths Door, or worse.

On X, hashtags #trumpisdead and #Wherestrump tend. Millions of people have made or watched videos on Tiktok speculating that Trump had died or undergoing a stroke or other serious medical emergency.

The president is not dead. Trump spokelive in the White House on Tuesday. Even if the rumors of his death have become viral, he had been photographed by media and his social articles of truth have accumulated thousands of interactions.

How did you discover during the weekend that you were dead? Fox News journalist Peter DOOCY asked Trump, who stood in front of journalists at the Oval Office. Have you seen this?

Trump said he hadn't seen a complaints alleging his death.

I didn't see that. I heard. It's a bit crazy, but last week, I did many press conferences. All successful, they went very well. As it goes very well, said Trump. And then I did not do it for two days, and they said, there must be something that is not going with him.

Trump has a real but not fatal state of health. But the false notion according to which Trump was dead or dying gained ground thanks to a combination of factors: a vice-president JD vance quotation which was bad on social networks; Examination of political influencers political on the weekend of discreet vacation Trump without public public events; And the exaggerations of the health history known to the presidents alongside images showing some of its health symptoms.

Rumors began to swirl after an interview on August 28, USA Today with Vance.

Francesca Chambers, correspondent of the White House today, asked if he was ready to assume the role of commander -in -chief, noting that Trump is the oldest president to have taken oath.

Vance replied: I am very confident that the President of the United States is in good condition, will serve the rest of his mandate and do great things for the American people. And if, God does not like it, there is a terrible tragedy, I cannot think of better training during the job than what I have obtained in the last 200 days.

Even if Vance said on several occasions that Trump was in good health, social media users jumped on his comments on being ready to assume the presidency as proof that something was bad.

The expression that Trump died appeared at least 5,616 times from August 28 to September 2 from X, Reddit, Youtube and Bluesky, according to data from Rolli IQ, a social media monitoring tool. X users based in other countries, including Brazil and Australia, have also published the sentence, according to Rolli IQ data.

Posts X containing the sentence generated the most commitment, with more than two million likes and 122,000 shares in total.

The news of the quotation of vances have been widely shared on X, with millions of views and other interactions. The next day, August 29, an X Post saw 13.8 million times further, saying: Trump died. He died on Wednesday. He has provided no evidence. Google is looking for the sentence is that Trump Dead started to increase the same day, culminating at 3 a.m. (07:00 GMT) on August 30.

Social media used the calendar and health history as a fodder for speculation

Online publications highlighted Trump's program as an additional proof that something should not be bad. After a three -hour television meeting on August 26, Trump had no public events for six days. The lack of front time for a president who is often on the camera has fueled the statements that Trumps Health was in decline.

On August 29, Laura Rozen, a diplomatic correspondent based in Washington, DC for the news website, Al-Monitor, published on X: Trump has no public events planned all weekend. I don't think it was seen today either. This position obtained 33.9 million views.

Is an X account called Donald Trump dead today? existed before the rumor of the weekend of the Labor Day; He has not published any answer to his namesake question since December 2024. But when the account has republished Rozens' observation with legend, yes, he probably died lol, he collected 14.3 million views.

Although Trump had no public meeting, his schedule was not suspended as some users claimed. The White House continued to release publicly and colline meetings and actions.

But some on social networks have persisted. They highlighted the photos of Trumpsswollen Anklesand Brruised Hands, and a July of his doctor diagnose Trump with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that can cause swelling of the legs. It is generally not deadly.

Here is how I know that the president had a stroke and the White House, a user who identified himself as a physiotherapist said in a tiktok on September 1 with more than three million views that have since been removed. The user analyzed Trumps' medical report in April, saying that his drugs prove that Trump has had a stroke, or perhaps even a heart attack in the past.

Jeffrey Blanvins, professor at the University of Cincinnati who teaches media law and ethics, said that the commentary on vances had perhaps been harmless, but in combination with bruises, questions on health and lack of public events, this gives sparks to these elements [kinds] Ideas.

On Truth Social, Trump posted on August 31 that he never felt better in his life.

Trump is not the world's leading leader to be the subject of rumors of his alleged death. Cliff Lampe, professor of information school at the University of Michigan, said rumors of the death of the Prime Minister of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalines in the 1940s. Stalin died in 1953.

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former Iranian chief Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini also had rumors of death before their death, he said. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been the subject of a hoax of death. Russian President Vladimir Putin has died several times on several occasions.

In all these cases, rumors are fed when the leader deliberately limits access to a free press, or is otherwise secret. It is also more likely that the leader has enemies who want to destabilize their legitimacy, said Lamp.

In June, Trump himself took an article on Truth Social which founded former President Joe Biden had been executed in 2020 and replaced by clones or robots.

Before that, people also speculated that Biden was dying or died after abandoning the presidential race of 2024. At the time, the conservative users of social media distributed the rumor.

The difference is that the theory was really fringe, while the current one is more in the dominant current of the question of Trumps' health, Blanvins said.

Liberal influencers have aroused suspicion about Trumps Health

Liberal influencers of social media specialized in new policies fueled in the enthusiasm of the Labor Day weekend. They made videos that have raised millions of views, questioning health, demanding answers from the White House.

Some influencers said Trump was not dead, calling that a conspiracy theory and pointing to journalists from Trump photos leaving the White House to play golf course on his golf course Virginia.

President Donald Trump walks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginie, August 30, 2025 [AP Photo]

But friends, there is no plot as to whether Trump is alive or not. Living HES. Stop broadcasting this, influencer Aaron Parnas said in a Tiktok on September 1. They are literally journalists from the White House swimming pool today. But that does not change the fact that questions remain on the health of the presidents, and we must always continue to ask them.

Other influencers examined Trump's photos, saying he looked fragile and weak.

Very, very sickly. Something is happening there, said Ben Meiselas, lawyer and podcast host for the News News Meidastouch website, in a tiktok on August 31. It seems that it is, and once again, it is only an opinion, I am not a doctor, certain cardiovascular, renal or hepatic problems based on health professionals of which I have spoken.

An influencer speculated on the basis of a video that the White House published on September 1 on X, entitled 11 lessons.

The White House has just published what seems to be a coil in Memoriam for Donald Trump, said the influencer against Spehar in a Tiktok with three million views. As you know, we have not seen Trump on video since his appearance as a cabinet. And there have been speculation that the president may have undergone a stroke.

The white house video showed Trump clips at all stages of his life, while inspiring music was playing behind Trump's audio.

Let no one tell you that something is impossible, Trump said at the end. In America, the impossible is what we all do best.

People share conspiracy theories in response to an unmet psychological need, said Lamp. When people have disseminated rumors of Bidens' health, he said, they probably exaggerated the extent of his cognitive decline because he offers an escape from a leader they do not like.

For people who may not like the current administration, global theory is probably a liberation valve, he said.

