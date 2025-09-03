Imran Khan Slams Use of drones, Military ops against civilians at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Exclusive details | World News





The former Pakistani Prime Minister has also criticized what he considers as an increasing political repression, stressing the disqualification of opposition leaders in Parliament

Khan's statements underline the growing concerns about civil-military relations, democratic decline and the use of state power in the Pakistan regions. (PIC / AP file)

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister strongly condemned the alleged use of drone and military operations strikes by the Pakistani army against civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, qualifying unjustified “and unacceptable” actions.

In a press release shared on the social media site X, Khan said: the deployment of drone and military force strikes against our own people at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must stop immediately. These actions are not only unconstitutional but also represent a serious injustice for the citizens of this country. “”

He called on the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the provincial government to resist vigorously “from such operations, highlighting their duty to protect the rights and life of their voters.

Our people was dismissed with living bullets, “said Khan, condemning what he described as the excessive use of force against peaceful citizens.

The former prisoned Prime Minister also criticized what he considers as an increasing political repression, stressing the disqualification of opposition leaders in Parliament as proof of a broader repression of democratic votes.

These remarks come in the middle of the increased tensions between the political party of Imran Khans, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the powerful military establishment in the country.

Khans' statements underline the growing concerns concerning civil-military relations, democratic decline and the use of state power in the Pakistan regions.

They can take me or any member of my family, but I will neither retire from my position or my arqué before this military junta, “he said with challenge.

