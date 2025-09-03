



Washington – Sometimes it seems that barely an hour cannot pass without hearing President Donald Trump. So when it did not appear for a day, then two, then three, the speculation began to swirl online on its health.

Even some glimpses of the president visiting his golf course during the weekend were sufficient to stanch the mill with rumors of social media supplied by political opponents. Trump was interviewed directly on this subject on Tuesday during his first public event in a week.

“How did you discover during the weekend that you were dead?” asked Peter DOOCY from Fox News. “Have you seen this?”

“No,” Trump, 79, categorically replied. Senators and administration officials gathered around him for the announcement of the headquarters of the Space Command moved their weight and smiled.

The president said he did not know that people were wondering if he was dead, but he had heard that there were concerns about his health.

“I knew they said, like:” Is he ok? How does he feel? What's wrong? “” Said Trump, calling “false news” speculation and saying he “was very active this weekend.”

Recently, Trump was seen with bruises on the back of his right hand, sometimes poorly hidden with makeup and swelling around his ankles.

Related: Where's Donald Trump today? On the golf course

The White House said that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means that the veins of the legs cannot bring blood to the heart correctly, which made her get in common in the lower legs. This is a fairly common condition for the elderly.

Regarding bruises, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that it came from “frequent incidence and the use of aspirin”, which Trump regularly takes to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Trump pointed out on Tuesday that he had given some interviews during the days when he did not appear publicly, and he published on Truth Social, his social media site. He wrote “long truths”, as the messages are known, and “fairly poignant truths”.

In one of these messages, on Sunday, he said that he “never felt better in my life”.

In the past, Trump has been less than transparent about his health.

After announcing his first campaign, in 2015, he published a hyperbolic letter from his doctor saying that “his physical strength and endurance are extraordinary” and he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”.

In 2020, the White House retained certain details on the hospitalization of Trump with COVID-19, such as a drop concerning its blood oxygen levels. It was later revealed that the president was much sketchy than the White House.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/post/president-donald-trump-addresses-health-rumors-days-public-events/17729308/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos