List of major events in the past 6 years in Indonesia





Defense demonstrators in front of the MPR / DPR / DPD building, Jakarta, until Saturday morning August 30, 2025. This demonstration was triggered by the death of Affan Kurawan, an online motorcycle taxi driver who was crushed by a tactical vehicle Brimob (Santis). The event has been taking place since Friday August 29, 2025.

Up to 0.00, hundreds of people were still around the parliamentary complex. Some demonstrators were seen shouting to the police who were on the guard behind the closure of the DPR, one of which was with a cry, “the people of the killer of the people”.

Sometimes the masses threw firecrackers into the rows of the police, while the authorities periodically pulled tear gas on the demonstrators. The tension occurred on the west side of the main door of the DPR, where the fence at this stage had been successfully broken by the masses.

The wave of demonstrations since August 25, 2025 in Jakarta, then continued on September 28, grew up after the death of Affan Kurniawan who was overthrown by the Brimob Polri Tactique. The demonstrations also extended to various Daeraj, notably Yogyakarta, Makassar, Bandung, Medan, Padang, Surabaya, Semarang and several other cities. Victims during demonstrations of various cities in Indonesia increases. The clashes between police staff and the mass demonstration ended not only with hundreds of people injured or even killed. The number of victims continues to grow from August 28 to September 2, 2025. At least 10 victims were killed in demonstrations in various cities. The alleged violence of the apparatus occurred in incidents in Jakarta and Yogyakarta. In addition to the incident in Jakarta, riots in Makassar at the DPRD office also resulted in deaths. Local reports said the death of solo and Manokwari residents would be due to tear gas. Read also: 10 killed in demonstrations until September 2, 2025 The demonstration of more than this week adds a long list of massive mass actions in Indonesia. A row of massive demonstrations never in Indonesia 2019 electoral demonstration On May 21 to 22, 2019, the center of Jakarta was shaken by a demonstration which led to riots in the Sarinah region. This action was triggered by the disappointment of a certain number of parties to the results of the 2019 elections. More than 400 people were arrested due to the clashes between the masses and the civil servants at several times, such as Sarinah, Tanah Abang and Sabang, but not to cause looting.

The demonstration began with the demonstrations of the supporters of the pair of presidential candidates Prabowo suffero and the candidate vice -presidential Sandiaga Uno in front of the Bawaslu office, after the couple was declared defeated by Joko Widodo -Ma'ruf Amin. Demonstration of the revised KPK and RKUHP law On September 24, 2019, hundreds of HMI activists organized a demonstration before the Grahadi state building, Surabaya, rejected the revision of the KPK law. A similar wave of demonstrations also appeared on December 5, 2022, when the masses of various elements, such as workers, students, Greenpeace, Walhi, LBH, to the group of women's combatants, rallied before the Indonesian building rejecting the Criminal Code project (RKUHP).

They deployed a poster that read the rejection, sprinkled with flowers and expresses criticism through speeches on the performance of the DPR. In addition to rejecting the revision of the KPK law, these actions have also underlined a number of other laws considered problematic and harmful to the community. Demonstration of the increase in fuel rejecting On September 24, 2022, thousands of workers who were members of the Union of Indonesian farmers with the Labor Party brought back to the streets to hold acts of rejection of the increase in fuel prices in front of the Merdeka palace, in the center of Jakarta, from 10:00 WIB. In addition to this problem, the masses will also respond to a number of other requests.

The president of the Labor Party, said Iqbal, said that there were three main points which will be expressed in the action. First, the workers urged President Jokowi to make agrarian reforms and to carry out food sovereignty.

“Secondly, reject the increase in fuel prices,” Iqbal said in his statement on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The last request is the rejection of the omnibus law. Iqbal said this action was estimated at the presence of 3,000 participants. The good wave of rejection also came from students, workers and various community groups who urged the government to make the price of fuel to its original state. The demonstration of workers reject the Ciptaker law On October 31, 2024, thousands of workers from a certain number of unions planned to hold a demonstration before the building of the Constitutional Court (MK), Central Jakarta, with the main requests for the revocation of the law or the omnibus law of the CIPTA law or the works.

The action was carried out to coincide with the hearing of reading the judicial examination of the CIPTA labor law by the Constitutional Court. “The law on copyrights has not presented well-being. The Constitutional Court must cancel it,” wrote the official account of @partaiburuh_ party, cited Thursday, October 31, 2024.

This demonstration is also the dynamics of the escort A decision of a judicial test filed by the Labor Party with the Confederation of the Indonesian Syndicate of Workers (KSPI), Confederation of all Indonesian unions (KSPSI), confederations of the Indonesian Labor Federation (KPBI), of the Federation of Indonetic Metal Workers (FSPMI), as well as various other unions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/daftar-demonstrasi-besar-6-tahun-terakhir-di-indonesia-2065962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos