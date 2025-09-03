What weapons that China showed in its military parade while Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong a

China has shown a range of weapons and military equipment with a massive parade On Wednesday, organized before President Xi Jinping and 20 other heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean chief Kim Jong Un.

Here is an overview of some of the weapons that were exposed, including some that the world had not seen before:

Drones, AI and lasers

ChinaThe LY-1 laser weapon was displayed during the parade for the first time,, Mounted on armored trucks. Defense analyst Alexander Neill told the BBC that the powerful device would have the capacity to deactivate electronics or blind pilots.

The LY-1 laser weapon, an air defense weapon based on the ship, is seen displayed above trucks as part of a military parade in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025, in Beijing, China. Zhao Wenyu / China News Service / VCG / Getty



There were a number of conventional drones exposed, as well as some fed by AI.

The one who drew special attention was the giant underwater drone of the AJX002, which measures about 65 feet long.

A military vehicle without a Chinese pilot AJX002 is seen during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War, on the Tiananmen square in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Greg Baker / AFP / Getty



Also known as an extra-large unrelated submarine vehicle, it could carry out recognition or surveillance missions.

China has also shown furtive attack drones in the parade, including the GJ-11, which is capable of flying alongside inhabited fighter planes and helping them in their missions.

At People's Liberation Army (PLA) GJ-11 The unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV) is taken on a truck to Chang'an avenue in Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan during the Second World War, held in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. Qilai Shen / Bloomberg / Getty



The “robotic wolves” were also exposed. Experts say that four -legged robots could be used for many operations, such as sweeping for mines, recognition missions or hunting enemy troops.

New nuclear long -range missiles

A new version of the intercontinental ballistic missile capable of nuclear-5 in China, the DF-5C, was unveiled for the parade. It is said that it has a longer beach than the previous variants, said Neill at the BBC. He said that the missile can also transport up to 12 warheads in a single mission.

The new missile is based on Silo, launched from underground installations and is supposed to be a strategic deterrent, said Neill.

The new DF-5C strategic nuclear missiles of China are seen on trucks, while the weapon is made its debut during a military parade in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Kevin Frayer / Getty



According to the Associated Press, the DF-5C has an estimated range of approximately 12,400 miles, which makes it easily capable of reaching part of the United States from continental China.

A number of other nuclear capacity missiles have been moved to avenue Chang-An (“Eternal Peace”) in Central Beijing), including DF-61. Like the DF-5C, it is an intercontinental ballistic missile, but the DF-61 can be taken from a mobile launcher. We know little about the new weapon, but the previous model has a range of more than 7,500 miles, and it can also transport several warheads.

A Chinese intercontinental missile launched by JL-3 submarine is seen during the military parade of day V on September 3, 2025 in Beijing, China. VCG / VCG / Getty



The PA said that the Chinese parade also presented the long-range Missiles JL-1 and JL-3 to nuclear rage, the first of which is launched from planes and the second of ships at sea.

China wants to “replace traditional structures”

“China wants not only to increase, but replace traditional structures,” said defense analyst Michael Raska, to CBS News Partner Network BBC News, adding that he seems to have taken lessons from the Russian war in Ukraine, where a strategy has been to “throw drones on the enemy” to exhaust their defenses.

The unmanned Chinese military vehicles, at the back of a truck, are seen during a military parade on the Tiananmen square in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Greg Baker / AFP / Getty



While some countries are anxious to incorporate artificial intelligence into their military systems, China seems to plow and “believe they can control AI,” Raska told BBC. “They go to the end to integrate it into their systems.”

The parade has shown that China had the resources necessary to build an important arsenal, but Raska said that the United States still keeps the edge on the operational level.

The United States is more agile in combat because it has an “upward” culture, where decisions can be made and adapted on the ground in response to evolving situations, said Raska. China, on the other hand, “can have platforms and flashy systems, but they will not move a finger until they receive an upper order,” Raska told the BBC.

A Chinese military drone boat is seen during a parade marking the end of the Second World War, on Place Tiananmen in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Greg Baker / AFP / Getty



“The Chinese think that it is technology that creates a deterrence. They believe that it will dissuade the United States … But at the operational level, there have been cases that show that they are not as good as they say,” said Raska.