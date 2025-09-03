Politics
The former statement of Wamendes on the question of the Jokowi diploma peacefully ended
The former Deputy Minister of the Pdtt Paiman Raharjo against 2 people concerning the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Founded peacefully. The two accused are bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.
This peace agreement was concluded after the two parties publicized at the Jakarta Central district court on Wednesday 3/9/2025). For this peace, Paiman will revoke a report for Bitors and Hermanto to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.
“Our hope, with this peace, I will revoke civil relationships and criminal reports to PMJ because Mr. Bitor has missed data and errors so that I accuse myself of printing the diploma of Pak Jokowi on the scout market. The fact is that I do not know. Jokowi“Paiman said after mediation.
Paiman only withdrew bitors and Hermanto reports, while reports on the former Minister of Young and Sports Roy Suryo and four other accused were still in progress.
“Yes, if Mr. Roy Suryo and so on, there is no mediation. Today, mediation is Mr. Bitor and Mr. Hermanto. Yes, we will forgive, later after civicity is taken care of, namely the criminal of the regional police of the Jaya metro.
A few months ago, Paiman Raharjo continued Roy Suryo and al at the central jakarta short district. The trial was linked to the alleged law against the law (PMH) on the slander of the false Jokowi diploma.
Seen on the Jakarta PN Case Search Information System (SIPP), the Paiman trial was recorded Tuesday (7/15) with the case number 456 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST. Besides Roy Suryo, the 6 other defendants of this request were Egi Sudjana, Tifauzua Tyassuma, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.
“We want the District Court of Jakarta Central to determine them guilty. Due to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi, this complaint was rejected by the police of criminal investigations and also the institution which has the power to give a diploma, namely the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University said that the original Jokowi district,” Paiman said to Jokowi Disprome, Jokowi, launched and graduated “Tuesday (29/7).
Paiman said the accusation of false Jokowi diploma also affected his credibility as an agademic. For more information, Paiman, which was Wamendes in 2023-2024, was also a lecturer at a private university in Jakarta.
“It is something that cannot be tolerated. For it to disrupt my credibility. I as a educator, even me as a chancellor, it is many people doubting my credibility and my elecability. For us, as good citizens, want to demand by legal channels,” he explained.
Paiman said that he had communicated with Jokowi about the trial on Saturday (7/19). He said Jokowi had fully supported the trial he has tabled.
“Yes, I think that when Mr. Jokowi met us, yes, he gave us a mission, in fact, it must be straightened up. Therefore, we, as good citizens, we would better take legal canals,” he explained.
“We are worried because we have more than 3 million Jokowi volunteers. They went down to the street, catch Roy Suryo, catch Roy Suryo,” he continued.
Paiman lawyer Farhat Abbas said his client had requested compensation for RP value. 750 million. He said that the loss suffered by Paiman was more than RP. 750 million.
“We are compensation for RP. 750 (million), the ironic equipment RP. 750 (million). But after counting, the salary and the income of the teacher due to the loss can reach hundreds of billions.
Farhat assessed that Roy Suryo and Al would not attend the trial. We know, during the inaugural hearing held Tuesday (29/7), Roy Suryo and Al were absent.
“It is considered, that is to say, do not be forbidden to deal with us. They immediately have. Yes, they are there, but we are.
Paiman Raharjo also pointed out Roy Suryo and Al to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Paiman reported after being accused of printed the Jokowi diploma.
The report was confirmed by Paiman Raharjo. Relations recorded with the number LP / B / 4815 / VII / 2025 / SPKT / POLDA METRO JAYA of July 12, 2025.
Journalists are Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto. They are political related to article 310 of the penal code and / or article 311 of the penal code and / or article 315 of the Criminal Code concerning physical condition and defamation.
“It is true that we report the criminal of the propagation of false news, from defamation, from slander to the metropolitan police of Jakarta,” said Paiman when he contacted Thursday 8/14).
After the mediation conducted at the District Court of Jakarta Central today, Paiman will revoke the report on Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto. The two accepted peace. While the report on Roy Suryo continues.
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-8095288/gugatan-eks-wamendes-soal-isu-ijazah-jokowi-berakhir-damai
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
