The former statement of Wamendes on the question of the Jokowi diploma peacefully ended

The former Deputy Minister of the Pdtt Paiman Raharjo against 2 people concerning the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Founded peacefully. The two accused are bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.

This peace agreement was concluded after the two parties publicized at the Jakarta Central district court on Wednesday 3/9/2025). For this peace, Paiman will revoke a report for Bitors and Hermanto to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

“Our hope, with this peace, I will revoke civil relationships and criminal reports to PMJ because Mr. Bitor has missed data and errors so that I accuse myself of printing the diploma of Pak Jokowi on the scout market. The fact is that I do not know. Jokowi“Paiman said after mediation.

Paiman only withdrew bitors and Hermanto reports, while reports on the former Minister of Young and Sports Roy Suryo and four other accused were still in progress.

“Yes, if Mr. Roy Suryo and so on, there is no mediation. Today, mediation is Mr. Bitor and Mr. Hermanto. Yes, we will forgive, later after civicity is taken care of, namely the criminal of the regional police of the Jaya metro.

A few months ago, Paiman Raharjo continued Roy Suryo and al at the central jakarta short district. The trial was linked to the alleged law against the law (PMH) on the slander of the false Jokowi diploma.

Seen on the Jakarta PN Case Search Information System (SIPP), the Paiman trial was recorded Tuesday (7/15) with the case number 456 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST. Besides Roy Suryo, the 6 other defendants of this request were Egi Sudjana, Tifauzua Tyassuma, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto.

“We want the District Court of Jakarta Central to determine them guilty. Due to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi, this complaint was rejected by the police of criminal investigations and also the institution which has the power to give a diploma, namely the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University said that the original Jokowi district,” Paiman said to Jokowi Disprome, Jokowi, launched and graduated “Tuesday (29/7).