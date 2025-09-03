



The survivors of Jeffrey Epsteins abuse Washington, DC, joining the legislators of the two parties to demand the complete release of the files on the late sexual offender.

Up to 100 victims of abuse of Epsteins, as well as other survivors of sexual abuse, gathered for a joint press conference held by members of the Congress Thomas Massie, a Republican, and Ro Khanna, Democrat, and the legislator of Maga Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This follows the Chamber's supervisory committee led by the GOP which publishes more than 33,000 pages of documents related to Epstein after assigning the Ministry of Justice for them. Democrats noted that 97% of the equipment was already public.

One of the people present was Marina Lacerda, previously known as a minor victim, in the 2019 Epstein indictment: I would like them to give all the victims transparency, on the right, to what happened and to release these files. It is not only for the victims, but for the American people.

The surviving colleague Haley Robson invited President Donald Trump to meet her to understand that the files and Epstein survey are not a hoax.

Speaking at the White House shortly after, Trump once again called them as a democrat hoax, in response to an independent question.

Epstein's victim's brother implores Trump to “do the right thing”

Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffres, spoke with the self -employed Eric Garcia about what he would say to President Donald Trump and President Mike Johnson of the publication of the entire Epstein files.

Roberts said: I mean, I would say, do the right thing. I mean, this is the first thing that comes to mind. And it is far beyond, I mean, let's be very clear here that it is probably one of the greatest concealations. It is the greatest concealment of the history of the United States. And I think it's time for us to stand with people, it's time to stay with survivors, and we have to tell them that we believe you.

Speaking of her sister, who died by suicide earlier this year, Roberts said: I mean, she would be here today, she could, she would be one of the noisiest up there and point her fingers on the faces of people and let them know, you know what she really feels and represents.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 17:23

While the victims of Epstein invite Trump to meet them, he calls him a “hoax”

While the victims of Jeffrey Epstein invited President Donald Trump to meet them to understand that their allegations and the investigation into the late sexual offender were not a hoax, at the other end of Pennsylvania avenue, he recalled it again.

While taking questions to journalists from the oval office, the president was invited by independence if the Ministry of Justice protected friends or donors.

Trump replied: It is therefore a democrat hoax that never ends. It reminds me of the Kennedy situation a little … We should talk about the greatness of our country.

I think we probably have, according to what I have read, even of two people in this room, we have the most successful eight months of all the presidents of all time. And that's what I want to talk about. This is what we should talk about. Not the Epstein hoax.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 17:06

The representative SPARTZ says that she needs more information before deciding on the discharge petition

Republican representative Victoria SPARTZ of Indiana, who did not sign the bipartite exit petition to release Epstein files, but attended almost the full presser with the victims of the end of sex delinquents, Scripps News told more information before deciding.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 17:01

Greene says she will name the names on behalf of the victims

While the victims of Epstein, speaking today at the press conference, say they have a list of names, they are afraid to make it public for fear of reprisals.

The representative of Maga Firebrand, Marjorie Taylor Greene, said in her remarks that she will enter with pleasure in the Capitol and, if she had given the list of names and the permission of the victims, I will say each fucking name that abused these women.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:55

Survivors still fear reprisals

Epstein survivor, Lisa Phillips, said at the rally and the press conference that survivors would compile their own list of customers.

We know the names. Now, together as a survivors, we confidentially comply the names that we all know regularly in the world of Epstein. Stay listening for more details, she said.

However, it is not planned to make the list of public survivors for fear of reprisals of powerful people.

Most of these people, the victims, are very afraid to say these names because they could be prosecuted. They will be attacked and no one has protected them the first time, said lawyer Brad Edwards.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:48

The survivors were “horrified” to learn the transfer of Maxwell to the prison camp

The survivors of Jeffrey Epsteins abuse say that they were horrified to learn the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwells from Federal Prison to Florida to a prison camp of security below Texas.

Annie Farmer stressed that Maxwell was more than an accomplice from Epstein in the purchase of girls whom she also participated in abuse.

Anouska de Georgiou described the new installation of Maxwells as a vacation camp and also said that she was present for some abuses for 10 years.

It's not ok, she said.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:43

Epstein's “ Bigger Builder 'was his friendship with Trump, said Survivor

The truth is that Epstein had a free pass. He boasted of his powerful friends, including our current president Donald Trump. It was his biggest boastful, in fact, said Chauntae Davies, victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier, she said that she had been exposed to an important circle of Epsteins friends, speaking of a supervised photo of Trump on her desk and a trip to Africa with former president Bill Clinton.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:37

The Republican Epstein Survivor invites Trump to meet

Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Haley Robson invited President Donald Trump to meet her to understand that the files and Epstein survey are not a hoax.

Mr. President Donald J Trump, I am a republican not registered that this counts, because it is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so that you can understand that it is not a hoax.

The president has repeatedly called the problem of Epstein files a hoax.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:32

“Systems intended to protect us recreate the cycle of abuse”

Epstein's survivor, Annie Farmer, speaking during today's rally, observes: when the systems intended to protect us recreate the abuse cycle, the betrayal that occurs can be as damaging as the original trauma … We are not going to be silent. We are not going to abandon. And I ask the American public to stand with us.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:28

Complete story: the victim of Epstein who helped put him behind bars breaks his silence

A woman who helped put Jeffrey Epstein behind bars broke her silence after years – because other survivors have detailed plans to create their own “list of customers” of people involved in her heinous crimes.

Calls for increased transparency around Epstein files have increased since July, when the Ministry of Justice has published a memo indicating that no other disclosure was justified and that there was no evidence in support of a “list of customers”. This decision has led to an immediate backlash on both sides of the political aisle which required more information. On Tuesday, more files were published by the Congress on the survey. Today, the victims should speak in Washington, DC, about Epstein and the management of the FBI of the case.

Now, for the first time, Marina Lacerda, who was appointed unidentified victim in the 2019 federal indictment against Epstein, publicly joined these calls for more disclosure.

Oliver O'Connell3 September 2025 16:22

