How Modifies send a message to Trump

It was a show to see. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seal Chinas Xi Jinping and Russias Vladimir Putin in Tianjin on Monday, laughing, exchanging smiles, and Even holding hands. Washington surely took note. For more than two decades, New Delhis’s foreign policy has moved to closer ties with the United States and the West, and gradually far from Russia. India had opened economically in the United States and had overcome its long-standing reservations on more in-depth defense links, membership of the Quad Alliance in 2007 and participated in joint military exercises with America. But then came a trend Modi-Trump telephone call in June and 50% prices last monthAmong the highest American sample of any nation.

Putin is program To visit India later this year, and the atmosphere in Delhi is filled with an overdose of optimism towards Russia and China. But it would be a mistake to see this as the emergence of a new Indian-Chinese-Russian geopolitical block, rather than a carefully manufactured warning To the Trump administration that intimidation will meet with resistance. Delhis Three choices When President Donald Trump is first unleashed Against India, Delhi had three options to choose: submit to his pressure, do nothing or implement a mixture of symbolic and substantial measures and wait for the storm to pass. The One option would have demanded Modi, like its counterparts Japan And EuropeTo visit Washington and appease Trump. In this case, by finishing the purchase of Russian oil at a reduced price, the alleged reason for radical rates. If Modi had chosen to do so, it would have had major internal political implications for his hyper-nationalist party, showing that India as a country without stomach to hold the ground. There is a perception in India that it was unjustSince Europe also buys Russian energy and China even more, but has made no consequences.

Find out more: Modi cannot afford to cut links with Trump The second option for Delhi was to do nothing. But this approach would also have had internal political repercussions, with influential political and media figures as well as the opposition accusing the government of weakness and thus throwing India in a bad light which is not suitable for its desire to be a pole in a multipolar world. Doing nothing would also have a contrary to Indias tradition resist American pressure on the world scene. In any case, this option would have led to a lost-perceiving scenario, because inaction would not have encouraged Trump to reverse his measures or to Modi well at the national level. Modi and its advisers therefore chose the third option: take a mixture of symbolic and substantial steps, but essentially playing the waiting game to see if the trade is detonated. The traps of an Indian-Chine-Russian pact THE scenes Since the Tianjin Shanghai cooperation summit in 2025, an overdose of bonhomie and fraternity among three of the four most powerful nations in the world. But the SCO is a group centered on China which reflects the country by expanding geopolitical influence, including in South Asia. This rather austere reality is not lost in Delhi.

SCO is not a forum on which Delhi wants to pin his strategic hopes. It is a regional organization of which India will remain part, without making it a major objective of foreign policy. And there are still many obstacles to a lasting rapprochement between India and China, including a long date border dispute This was as recently flared as 2020-2021. Although Tianjin has not led to a Sino-Indian rapprochement, the summit highlights the message according to which the next time the United States decides to request India aid more difficult to convince. A similar logic applies to the Delhis approach in Moscow. Although India has has reduced his dependence to the defense On Russia in recent years, Delhi remains the The largest importer Russian weapons and American pressure will not change this quickly. The elite of Indian foreign policy has no longer become convinced of the importance of maintaining Russia's card in their broader relationship with the United States, given the unpredictability of the assets.

Find out more: How Modi has misunderstood Trump

In the end, however, a Sino-Russian alliance against the United States is not where New Delhi wants to be. As for China, it remains India Main strategic challengeWhoever can only be addressed by balancing the power of Chinas or marking with it. The first is beyond the current capacity of Delhis, and the second is not a course that India is willing to follow.

In other words, India wants to strengthen its presence in Indo-Pacific and increase engagement with Western and Southeast Asia, and perhaps a post-Trump America. It is therefore a temporary hiccupindians will be unfortunateThe anti-American will again grow in the strategic elite of the countries, and the stories of American betrayals will persist for years.

But none of this will change Indias Grand Strategic Race. Delhis' commitment to multialignant the cordial relationships of maintained with all the main players in international systems was only reinforced by the approach of the Trumps hard ball.