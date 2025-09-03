Pritzker: Trump is preparing to deploy troops from the Texas National Guard in Illinois





Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at a press conference in Chicago in August. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was preparing to deploy national guard troops in the state on the repeated objections of governors. Pritzker also warned that Trump will soon launch large -scale immigration raids in Chicago.

Pritzker said the Trump administration had started to organize the Texas National Guard for deployment in Illinois. He added that Illinois law enforcement agents were informed by Trump administration officials that immigration and customs application (ICE) and other federal agencies will soon start immigration operations in Chicago.

In the coming days, we expect to see what was played in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, to perform here in Chicago, said Pritzker, referring to the aggressive deployment of the army in Los Angeles earlier this year and its recent deployment to DC

Pritzkers' comments occurred just a few hours after Trump said that he would deploy troops in Chicago but did not specify when.

I entered, Trump said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday. I didn't say when.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly threatened to deploy troops in Chicago, Baltimore, New York and other cities managed by Democrats. The president falsely portrayed these cities as being invaded by violent crimes while ignoring the cities of the states led by the Republicans, some of which sent DC National Guard troops which have higher crime rates.

If Trump sends troops from the Texas National Guard to Illinois, this will first mark that he has deployed states guard staff against a non -consenting state, raising serious problems of state sovereignty.

In Los Angeles, Trump deployed troops from the California National Guard after federating them using an archaic federal law.

Pritzker said that Illinois State police chief during the weekend had been informed by Gregory Bovino, a senior customs and border protection officials who led aggressive immigration raids to Los Angeles, that immigration raids in Chicago would start soon.

The governor said the Trump administration had started organizing raids on Monday by moving military vehicles on federal properties in the state and moving federal agents from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Pritzker said he thought that the Trump Time administration the immigration raids for Mexican independence day, that the Latin American communities of Chicagos celebrate each year.

This breaks my heart to point out that we have been told that Ice will try to disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades, said the governor. Let's be clear, terror and cruelty are the point.

Pritzker added that the Trump administration could use any decline for immigration operations as a pretext to deploy troops from the National Guard.

If someone launches a sandwich against an ice agent, Trump will try to go on television and declare an emergency, he added, while urging the chicagoans not to take the bait.

None of this is to fight crime or make Chicago safer. None of this, said Pritzker. For Trump, it is a question of testing his power and producing a political drama to hide his corruption.

Any rational person who has spent the most minimal time studying human history must ask themselves an important question: once they have put the citizens of this nation at ease with the current atrocities committed under the color of the law, what is the next step?

Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge in California judged that Trump had violated the federal law using the military to enforce national law in Los Angeles.

