Peradi United asked the police to immediately define suspects in the case of fake Jokowi diplomas

Jakarta, Kompas.com – The Secretary General of Peradi United Ade Darmawan asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to immediately determine the suspect of the fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Ade, who is one of the journalists of the false Jokowi diploma, brought a letter to the investigators. The letter contains a request for determination of the suspect.

According to him, the case has entered the investigation phase and should not light up.

“Because it was an investigation is very long. We have just raised the suspect, quite simply long,” said Ade at Metro Jaya police headquarters on Wednesday 3/9/2025).

ADE has asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to stay focused on monitoring the case of false accusations of Jokowi diplomas in the midst of the police who deal with riots in Jakarta in recent days.

He hopes that the investigation process on the case of the false Jokowi diploma is not overlooked.

“I call this an anarchist event 2025. In other words, what is happening is not a good example for the community. However, what I need to instill that today remains on the track. I came to the metro police to bring this letter,” said Ade.

ADE also underlined the attitude of Roy Suryo et al which were considered to be trying to divert the question by participating in the opinion of the dynamics of the demonstrations recently.

He gave an example of the Roy's declaration concerning the meeting of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka with representatives of online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol).

According to Ade, Roy suspected that the meeting was false and assisted by people who were not really ojol.

He considered that the stage has actually worsened the atmosphere and keeping the public away from the subject, namely the alleged defamation of the good reputation against Jokowi.

“Finally, he played to demonstrate, and even less transport Mas Gibran to meet an online motorcycle taxi. Even if our brothers and sisters are thinking about how they can give a halal life for their families,” said Ade.

“It was directed everywhere, so that the crime of Roy Suryo CS disappeared from the public. Even if our group would be immediately determined by the suspect,” he continued.

Sidik Ride

The Polyda Jaya metro improves the status of a false case of diploma in the investigation phase after the title of case by the investigator of the State Safety Sub-Receiver of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations Thursday (7/7/2025).

The State Safety Subscription of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey on the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta currently manages six police reports, including reports published by Jokowi. Jokowi's report is linked to defamation and / or slander.

Meanwhile, five other police reports are the result of the transfer of the cases of the polishes to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The subject of the case in the five reports is incentive.

“Five reports are divided into two. Three LPS were considered alleged criminal events in order to go to the investigation phase. And two other reports were dismissed and the journalist did not meet the clarification invitation,” said the chief of public relations of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner of Jakarta, Ade Ary.

After having increased the status of investigation, the parties reported in this case were Egi Sudjana, Rizal Fadillah, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rustam Effendi, Damai Haris, Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Tifauzia Tyassuma, Abraham Samad, Mikhael Sinaga, Nuredian Susilo and Abrah.

In this case, Jokowi took article 310 of the penal code and / or article 311 of the penal code, and article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1), article 32 paragraph (1) Article 48 JUNCTO paragraph (1), and / or article 27a JUNCTO Article 45 paragraph (4) of the number 11 of 2008 Information on composition and electronic transactions.

