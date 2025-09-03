Politics
Peradi United asked the police to immediately define suspects in the case of fake Jokowi diplomas
Jakarta, Kompas.com – The Secretary General of Peradi United Ade Darmawan asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to immediately determine the suspect of the fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Ade, who is one of the journalists of the false Jokowi diploma, brought a letter to the investigators. The letter contains a request for determination of the suspect.
According to him, the case has entered the investigation phase and should not light up.
“Because it was an investigation is very long. We have just raised the suspect, quite simply long,” said Ade at Metro Jaya police headquarters on Wednesday 3/9/2025).
Read also: Abraham Samad submitted a witness to examine in the Jokowi diploma case
ADE has asked the metropolitan police of Jakarta to stay focused on monitoring the case of false accusations of Jokowi diplomas in the midst of the police who deal with riots in Jakarta in recent days.
He hopes that the investigation process on the case of the false Jokowi diploma is not overlooked.
“I call this an anarchist event 2025. In other words, what is happening is not a good example for the community. However, what I need to instill that today remains on the track. I came to the metro police to bring this letter,” said Ade.
ADE also underlined the attitude of Roy Suryo et al which were considered to be trying to divert the question by participating in the opinion of the dynamics of the demonstrations recently.
He gave an example of the Roy's declaration concerning the meeting of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka with representatives of online motorcycle taxi drivers (Ojol).
According to Ade, Roy suspected that the meeting was false and assisted by people who were not really ojol.
Read also: Roy Suryo and Al fulfill the examination of the accusation of false Jokowi diplomas
He considered that the stage has actually worsened the atmosphere and keeping the public away from the subject, namely the alleged defamation of the good reputation against Jokowi.
“Finally, he played to demonstrate, and even less transport Mas Gibran to meet an online motorcycle taxi. Even if our brothers and sisters are thinking about how they can give a halal life for their families,” said Ade.
“It was directed everywhere, so that the crime of Roy Suryo CS disappeared from the public. Even if our group would be immediately determined by the suspect,” he continued.
Sidik Ride
The Polyda Jaya metro improves the status of a false case of diploma in the investigation phase after the title of case by the investigator of the State Safety Sub-Receiver of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations Thursday (7/7/2025).
The State Safety Subscription of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey on the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta currently manages six police reports, including reports published by Jokowi. Jokowi's report is linked to defamation and / or slander.
Meanwhile, five other police reports are the result of the transfer of the cases of the polishes to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The subject of the case in the five reports is incentive.
“Five reports are divided into two. Three LPS were considered alleged criminal events in order to go to the investigation phase. And two other reports were dismissed and the journalist did not meet the clarification invitation,” said the chief of public relations of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner of Jakarta, Ade Ary.
Read also: Abraham Samad was questioned 56 questions about the accusations of the fake diploma of Jokowi for 10 hours
After having increased the status of investigation, the parties reported in this case were Egi Sudjana, Rizal Fadillah, Kurnia Tri Royani, Rustam Effendi, Damai Haris, Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Tifauzia Tyassuma, Abraham Samad, Mikhael Sinaga, Nuredian Susilo and Abrah.
In this case, Jokowi took article 310 of the penal code and / or article 311 of the penal code, and article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1), article 32 paragraph (1) Article 48 JUNCTO paragraph (1), and / or article 27a JUNCTO Article 45 paragraph (4) of the number 11 of 2008 Information on composition and electronic transactions.
When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE
|
Sources
2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2025/09/03/21551581/peradi-bersatu-minta-polisi-segera-tetapkan-tersangka-kasus-tudingan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.
- Preview: Field Hockey returns to action Friday, Sunday
- A deadly earthquake was appointed in Afghanistan
- Prabowo joins Xi Jinping, Putin during the largest military parade in China
- American polls, notes from President Donald Trump
- Long -term British government borrowing costs are 27 years high, a fresh blow | Money News
- Drake place $ 300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win us
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone
- “It's hard to find any light on making Gaza reports”