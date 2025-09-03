









Beijing

–



On Wednesday, Xi Jinping organized an amazing spectacle of the military power of Chinas before some of the most powerful authoritarian leaders in the world, bringing them together behind his vision of a new world order while the American president Donald Trump warns a world trade war and shakes the American alliances.

From the door of celestial peace in Beijing, Xi presided over a 70 -minute parade to mark the end of the Second World War flanked by a strong man putting the most European conflict since 1945 and an Asian chief who channeled her troops and weapons.

For many to the west, the decisive image of the show is not the parade of stealth fighter planes, missiles or nuclear capacity troops walking in perfect synchrony, but the sight of Xi, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one next to it, in a demonstration without solidarity procedure against the United States and its allies.

They formed the provocative face of an increasing block of illustrated illi -wing leaders to repel Western rules and to tilt the global balance of powers in their favor.

The Chinese nation is the great nation that is never intimidated by intimidators, XI, the most powerful leader in ChinaS from Mao Zedong, thousands of soldiers and more than 50,000 spectators gathered in the heart of Beijing.

At various moments of the parade, XI, Putin and Kim who have never appeared together in public before were seen leaning towards each other, sharing a smile and even heard of immortality and longevity on the path of Tiananmen Gate.

The deliberate demonstration of unity is a pointed reprimand towards the attempt to finish the war of Russia in Ukraine and a challenge open to the Americas decreasing world leadership under the American president.

This message was apparently received by Trump, who wrote on Truth Social while the parade was underway: President XI and the wonderful peoples of China have a great day of celebration. Please give my best chords to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America.

Putin responded at a press conference on Wednesday in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that the American president does not lack a sense of humor, adding that none of the world leaders who had joined the summit in China has expressed negative judgments on the current American administration.

Chinese The great show of strength was also designed to reach national pride and highlight XIS tightened on the army, even if its current corruption purges have disrupted the best ranks of the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) and raised questions on the preparation for the fight of a force which has not fought a major war for almost half a century.

XI rose in open black limousine to inspect troops and weapons aligned along the way of eternal peace. Comrades, you worked hard! XI said of his black red limousine. (We) serve people! The soldiers shouted in perfect unison, greeting and looking at the chief while he slipped.

On Chinese social media, users applauded the impressive APL equipment and discipline made comparisons with Trumps Military Parade held in Washington in June.

Military parade of Chinas: a showcase of national power. US Military Parade: A showcase of relaxation, a user wrote on Weibo.

Brian Hart, a member of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that Beijing’s objective is to show the national public and foreign observers that despite challenges such as corruption, its soldiers are increasingly advanced and fatal.

Xi Jinping has made military modernization one of his main personal priorities, and he tirelessly pushed the military to improve. This parade is an opportunity to show the advances of the plas under its direction, he said.

The parade has capped the days of diplomacy and ceremonial in the nearby port city of Tianjin, where XI used a regional summit to make washing -sails in Washington and launch China as alternative world chief.

At the end of a rally of leaders from all of Asia and the Middle East, Xi deployed a new vision of the way international affairs should be governed, as was the first policy of Trumps America has turned the world upside down.

Wednesdays obviously forcibly offered Xi a scene to show its guests that China has not only ambition, but also the military power to save its vision.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, said Xi, repeating its call for the construction of a world -class soldier.

Hypersonic missiles, nuclear weapons with laser air defense systems, the range of sophisticated weapons exposed largely revealed to the public offered for the first time a rare overview of rapid progress of military technology from China under XI.

In addition to a decade of power, XI has led an ambitious modernization to transform the APL into a world -class combat force capable of competing and ultimately overcoming the American army.

XI has moved the PLA of a command structure oriented towards the Soviet army to a joint operating system more closely modeled on the American army. He created or raised branches to approach the emerging areas of war, including the Rocket force, which manages the nuclear arsenal of Chinas and has become an objective of XIS corruption purged in 2023.

Meanwhile, China has poured billions of dollars into developing weapons, many of which were presented in the Wednesday parade for the first time. It has also exploited its industrial base to accelerate the production of military equipment, in particular producing enough warships to make the navy the largest in the world.

The full day of events in Beijing also included a banquet for world leaders and ended with a musical gala entitled Justice Prevail.

Aside from the optics, analysts say that there are limits to the main display of power and unit on Tiananmen square.

Unlike the United States, China has no official military alliance with a country, with the exception of North Korea, and it has regularly accused NATO of asking for security to the detriment of others and of causing chaos worldwide.

In addition to Putin and Kim, XIS guests also included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking the first time that the four men presented themselves together during an event.

Like North Korea, Iran has sent lots of arms to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, drones and short -range artillery shells, according to American and European officials.

In the wake of the war of Poutines in Ukraine, Washington's strategists warned against an anti-American axis emerge from upheavals between China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. But experts say that their partnerships are mainly bilateral and that there have been some signs of coordination with four lanes.

Jonathan Czin, analyst at BrooKings and former CIA China expert, said the joint attendance of the four parade of the parade was disconcerting and had enabled them to present a partnership facade.

However, it is probably a symbolic brand in high water for their partnership rather than an element of deeper quadrilateral cooperation between them, not to mention another alternative world order, he said. North Korea and dangerous Iran as they are much more minor players here and have very little or no lever.

This limitation was underlined this summer when the United States has launched air strikes on Iran, China and Russia with little aid outside the verbal conviction of the attacks.

It is in fact completely revealing that the Iranian president makes this trip after this moment, because so many commentators estimated that the credibility of the Chinas would take a hit when he did so little to help Iran at that time. Given the lack of better Irans options, Chinese abstention does not seem to have cost much, he said.