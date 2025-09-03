



The mayor of Washington DCS, Muriel Bowser, lost before Donald Trumps the military occupation of the capital of the Nations on Tuesday, signing an executive decree which formalizes cooperation with the federal forces while the residents postpone the deployment.

Tuesday's order establishes the safe and magnificent emergency operations center borrowing from the Trumps brand to institutionalize the collaboration between city officials and various federal agencies, including the FBI.

The move formalizes the Bowsers Redition to the deployment of the Trump National Guard through the capital of the Nations through an uncertain duration, the Pentagon previously affirming that the troops will remain until the law and the order are restored. The more than 2,000 soldiers could stay until December to continue the services for the military, according to a senior official who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, although the mission does not last.

The executive order of Bowsers requires that federal officers respect transparent police practices, forcing them to avoid carrying masks, displaying clear identification of the agency and providing appropriate identification during arrests and public meetings.

But DC residents criticized Bowser for having opted for the collaboration with the federal government on the Resistance. The late August survey shows that 17 to 20% of residents support the federal police or the presence of the Armed National Guard. The troops have visibly patrolling the tourist areas, metro stations and transit centers rather than high crime districts, and certain unarmed troops have received embellishment tasks such as waste collection rather than the fight against crime.

Residents of Washington organized resistance to fill the vacuum left by the local government's response in mute. Free DC, a basic coalition that has campaigned for Home Rule since the 1990s, has skyrocketed as a central organizational force featuring night noise demonstrations with pots and pots in the curfew and launch of an adoption program for a curfew to protect the most patrolled neighborhoods of what they describe as a federal occupation of its autonomy. The organization has won tens of thousands of new Instagram subscribers in recent weeks.

The large juries made up of DC residents also refused to charge the accused in at least six cases, canceling federal proceedings by the community's challenge, including the case of the now infamous sandwich which threw its metro snack on an officer and was then found and arrested. Residents of neglected neighborhoods such as Congress Heights have also condemned military deployments focusing on the protection of tourists while ignoring their communities, by rather pushing local investments.

A federal judge ruled this week that the similar deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles had violated the Comitatus law, which restricts military participation in civil laws, potentially undermining the legal basis of the DC operation.

Trump has so far claimed substantial results of the operation, displaying on the social Truth that dc dissing in DC is down 87% and that all other categories of crimes are also considerably decreasing with 1,599 arrests and 165 illegal weapons seized on September 1, according to the Attorney General, Pam Bond. On Tuesday, he described DC as a model for other states and, at a meeting of the Oval Office, said that he would be honored to make an appeal from the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, to send troops from the National Guard to his state.

I would like Governor Pritzker to call me, said Trump. I gain respect for him and say that we have a problem, and I married love to send the troops because, you know what, the people they must be protected.

