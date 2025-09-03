Stanbul's shares fall after the court withdrew the opposition chiefs and inflation exceeds forecasts





The Main Stock Exchange fell a second day after a court withdrawn from Stanbul from the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) and appointed a temporary board of directors, while the new inflation data is higher than expected, the News Ekonom News website reported on Wednesday. Borsa Stanbul is the primary school scholarship, similar to the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. Its main barometer is the Bist 100 index, a basket of the 100 largest companies and the most negotiated. The index dropped by more than 3% on Tuesday and dropped again on Wednesday during the session, the banking sub-index dropped by more than 6% at a given time. A sub-index is a smaller group inside a larger index that follows a single sector such as banks. The merchants said two forces led the sale. The first was a political risk after a civil court canceled the provincial Congress of Stanbul of the 2023 opposition, rejected the president of the province Zgr Elik and his board of directors and appointed a team of guardians of five to lead the branch to a new internal vote. A guardian board of directors in this context means a temporary group appointed by a judge to manage a party unit until the procedures end. The CHP is the oldest political party of the turkey and the main rival of the movement of President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, and its branch of Stanbul supports the mayor of Stanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. The second force was inflation. Official data has shown that consumer prices increased by 2.04%in August compared to July, expectations above the market by around 1.8%, which increased the annual rate to 32.95%. Higher inflation than expected can limit interest rate reductions by the central bank. When investors believe that rate reductions will be smaller or slow, borrowing costs remain higher, which can weigh on actions, in particular banks that depend on the growth of loans and inexpensive financing. Market analysts have said that the main levels of negotiation for the Bist 100 are around 10,700 points as short -term support and 11,000 to 11,100 points as resistance, the merchants of the terms use for areas where the sale or the purchase often emerges. Support refers to a price area where buyers tend to intervene, while resistance is an area where sellers often appear. Investors also watched the political calendar. A hearing of September 15 will examine a case which questions the national voting of leadership of the opposition parties which made President Zgr Zel in November 2023. The commentators of the professional government have said that Stanbul’s decision could foreshadow a decision against national management, while opposition figures called the court made an attack on party autonomy. The decision of the interest rate of central banks is due on September 11, which will shape expectations for costs throughout the year. For the moment, merchants have said that titles, inflation and interest rate expectations will orient more than specific business news.

