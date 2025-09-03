Politics
Before PM Modis Manipur Trip, officials put to meet Kuki-Zo groups
This decision was before Prime Minister Narendra Modis expected a visit to Manipur during the second week of September. | Photo credit: Ani
Officials of the Ministry of the Union Interior are ready to meet representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups on Wednesday September 3, 2025) to finalize the extension of the Operations suspension Agreement (SOO) which has been in limbo since February 29, 2024, when the government of manipur withdrew from the Triparti pactThe HindusTuesday September 2, 2025).
Read also | PM Modis Visit to Manipur almost confirmed
This decision precedes before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Manipur in the second week of September, as reportedThe Hindus. It will be the first visit of the Prime Ministers since May 2023 when ethnic violence broke out in the state of northeast.
The groups of the Kuki-Zo Civil Society are likely to accept to open two main national highways number 2 and 37 before the visit. The two highways, including the uninhabited areas of Kuki-Zo, are essential to connect the locked Imphal valley, where the Meitei people live, in Nagaland and Assam, respectively. They are essential for the supply of essentials and other products, but have been closed for two years for the movement of the Meitei people.
Read also | The Kuki-Zo and MHA groups manage to understand the closure of 7 camps close to Meitei areas, explains Govt. official
Manipur has been under the presidents' rule since February 13.
The Ministry of the Interior took over the talks with the Kuki-Zo Soo groups on June 9 after a difference of two years to renegotiate the SOO pact with strict basic rules. One of the conditions is the reduction in the number of SOO camps from the 14 to seven existing, far from the areas dominated by the mees.
Wednesday, September 3, 2025), the groups of insurgents will hold interviews with AK Mishra, advisor (northeast), interior ministry and managers of the intelligence office.
Before May 3, 2023, when ethnic violence broke out in the state, the main request of SOO groups was the autonomous territorial councils within Manipur, but after violence, they changed the position to demand a separate administration, defining it as a union territory with the legislature.
The agreement in place since 2008 has been periodically extended each year, except on February 29, 2024, when the government of Manipur refused to extend the tripartite pact. The Ministry of the Interior and SOO groups are the other two signatories.
The Meitei groups accused the SOO armed groups of armed attacks during and after the ethnic violence which cost the lives of 250 people and moved more than 60,000 people from their home.
SOO groups have accused the manipur government of having used state machinery against them.
About 2,200 frameworks for SOO groups, including the United Peoples (UPF) Front (UPF) and the US organization of the National Organization of Kuki (KNO) of 25 groups of insurgents, live in 14 camps designated in the districts of Hill Manipur districts.
Read also | The deputy of Manipur says that the question at the Ministry of the Interior on the pacts with groups of insurgents in the northeast abolished
Managers are entitled to an allowance of 6,000 per month which has not been paid since violence broke out.
The SOO agreement was signed following Kuki-Naga clashes in the 1990s when hundreds were killed. The groups of insurgents demanded independent land for the Kuki-Zo people.
The former chief minister of the manipur, N. Biren Singh, said that SOO groups had violated the basic rules and provoked ethnic violence.
Published – 03 September 2025 02:06
|
