China has faltered its growing military power and its in -depth links with Russia with an extravagant military parade intended to present the ambition of Chinese President Xi Jinping as head of an alternative and non -Western world order.

As the September 3 parade offered an image of military coordination and force – including more than 10,000 highly choreographed staff and hundreds of pieces of military equipment – one of the most striking displays were XI flanked images of the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one while they neglected the 70 -minute Square through the Solidaire de Beijing of Tiananmen in a solid.

XI hugged the hands of the two leaders and discussed with the pair while walking in a red carpet in front of a group of more than 20 other foreign dignitaries from around the world towards the scene overlooking the parade that has marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

“This could be considered a moment in the watershed in the realignment of this Eurasian power block,” RLI Sari Arho Havren, associated member of the Royal United Services in London, told RFE / RLI Arho Havren. “Chinese diplomacy is always strongly choreographed, but there is also a substance here to show the strategic value of North Korea for China alongside Russia.”

Following the unit broadcast which included the first scenes of XI, Putin and Kim during an event, the Russian and North Korean leaders held their own meeting after having traveled in the talks Ensemble by car Parade land.





“I would like to note that your soldiers fought courageously and heroically,” said Putin, sitting next to Kim, referring to the thousands of North Korean soldiers deployed in the Kursk Russia region to help repel the counter-offensive of Ukraine on Russian territory.

Kim then undertook to continue to help the Russian war in Ukraine “anyway” that it can.

“If there is a way to support Russia, we will always do it,” said Kim. “We consider it our fraternal duty.”

After their closed -door meeting, Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow.

Trump targets XI, Putin and Kim

While the parade took place, American president Donald Trump went to Truth Social to offer notable congratulations to XI for the anniversary of the Second World War, which China marks with the surrender of Imperial Japan in 1945.

“The big question to be answered is whether President XI of China will mention or not the massive quantity of support and” blood “that the United States of America has given China to help it ensure its freedom of a very hostile foreign invader,” he wrote, referring to the large-scale invasion of Japan of China and the American war effort during the World War.





The American president also targeted Putin and Kim for working against American interests.

“Please give my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America”, added In an article on social networks.

The Moscow war effort was also supported by Beijing by diplomatic support, increased petroleum purchases and the flow of useful militarily useful products from China.

Their relationship has been deepened since the large-scale Moscow invasion of Ukraine in the midst of growing trade and growing military cooperation, including the very first joint underwater patrol in Russia in the Pacific in August.

It is estimated that 12,000 North Korean troops have fought along the Russian forces against Ukraine since their trip in 2024. Western officials estimated that a third of all the North Korean troops deployed so far were killed or injured.

Trump met Putin in Alaska in August in the midst of negotiations on the march and again to negotiate a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, but his diplomatic awareness has so far failed to unlock major progress, Russian officials pushing the attempts for a monitoring of follow -up with the Ukrainian president Volodyr Zelenskyy.

While Putin attended the parade, Russia also launched an air assault on Ukraine involving 502 long -range drones and 24 cruising missiles, Ukrainian officials said.

Asked about Trump's comments, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's presidential assistant, said that there was “no conspiracy at all” and that none of these three leaders even entertained such thoughts “.

In addition, I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international dynamics, “said Ushakov.

“A carefully orchestrated strategic communication act”

During his speech launching the military parade, XI said that China was “unstoppable” while promoting a message of “national sacrifice – not as victims, but depending on the will and national resolution”.

XI has also taken a more provocative tone, saying that “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable!” And that China “is never intimidated by intimidators”, a term generally used in official declarations to refer indirectly to the United States.

“I believe that it is a signal for the West, and mainly for the United States, which China is now considering itself a country ready to defend itself,” said Current Time, Russian-Langage TV Channel of Natalia Plaksienko-Butyrskaya, to the Senior of the New Europe Center in Kyiv.





Birthday celebrations have given up China's suffering during the Second World War and the Communist Party contributions to victory, but the massive parade also highlights a whirlwind of diplomatic events intended to show the vision of China for an alternative world order to counter the long-standing domination of the United States and its Western allies.

“This year's parade is therefore not simply a ceremonial exhibition of troops and weapons,” said Chinese journalist Deng Yuwen Written for the foreign policy magazine Before the event. “This is a carefully orchestrated act of strategic communication, weaving messages of military force, diplomatic positioning and historical stories, intended for the public both in the country and abroad.”

The parade followed the Shanghai cooperation organization summit (SCO) this week which also sought to launch China as a world leader to deepen regional influence in the Southeast and Central Asia.

Many leaders, including the very Belarusian man Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stayed in China after the summit to attend the parade. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and the president of Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, whose governments each asked to join the OCS, were also at the Beijing military event.

The longer stay in China by foreign leaders corresponded to a wave of meetings and transactions concluded on the sidelines.

Kazakhstan has announced that it had signed more than 70 different agreements with China, while Russia said it had signed more than 20, including advancing a key gas pipeline, although many important details are not yet clear.

The great celebration of China and the demonstration of its expanding military arsenal also come while Beijing seeks to capitalize on the transactional and more erratic foreign policy of the Trump administration, in particular the launch of radical tariffs and long -standing long -standing allies.

“The diplomatic movements, the military display and the inclusion of Putin and Kim are a whole show of force,” said Arho Havren. “It is a message in the United States and NATO that they can postpone, but also in Japan, South Korea, Ukraine and Taiwan that they are more vulnerable than ever.”