Modi, Lee and the obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize in Trump

In the 1940s, the subcontinent and the Korean peninsula were both partitioned in very different circumstances but with similar consequences. These divisions have created two of the most insoluble conflicts in the worlds: between India and Pakistan and between North Korea and South Korea. The proliferation of nuclear weapons in both regions in the 1990s has raised them to major security problems for Washington and worldwide.

Although there are striking similarities between the geopolitics of the Indian subcontinent and the Korean peninsula, the community of international relations rarely pays attention to their parallel trajectories. Recent events provide a useful starting point for a comparison: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis has disturbed relations with US President Donald Trump contrasts strongly with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myungs, the more fluid manipulation of real white houses and imagined peace diplomacy during his visit to Washington last month. Modis' difficulties and successes also offer an overview of the prospects of Trumps peace initiatives in Asia.

While the United States has played a direct role in the Korea division and has been deeply engaged in the security of the peninsulas since then, its role in South Asia has been inherited from Great Britain and has always been less direct, if it is sustainable. The rigidity of the Korean order was codified in the Washingtons Alliance with Seoul. In South Asia, on the other hand, the United States has kept links with India and Pakistan.

India non-alignment limited military cooperation with Washington, while Pakistan joined the alliances led by the United States during the Cold War and later became a major non-nato ally. Since the end of the Cold War, when the Soviet threat has been upset and the Chinese has risen, the United States has expanded its strategic partnership with India while retaining anti-terrorist links with Pakistan.

However, the rooted conflict remained the common thread. Despite frequent American initiatives in South Asia and periodic efforts in Korea, rivalries between India and Pakistan and those between North Korea and South Korea have continued.

Asset Self -image as a peacemaker has so far abbreviated in the two theaters. Publicly modify rejected Trumps claims that it was he who negotiated the ceasefire that ended the four-day war between India and Pakistan in May. New Delhi recognized the calls of the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the vice-president JD Vance during the conflict, but he insisted that hostilities only ended after a direct request for a Pakistani general later underlines by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri.

In doing so, Modi publicly contradicts Trumps' claims and, in fact, called for the demand of presidents and false. Many observers believe that Modis' reluctance to play with Trump on his imaginary imaginary role has offended the White House.

During a phone call in mid-June, Modi apparently did not respond to Trump's suggestion that India could appoint it for the Nobel Peace Prize. This, in turn, prepared the ground for the detangling of special relationship It was so obvious between the two leaders during the first term Trumps and for the inversion of many years of tightening India-US relations.

After that, Trump not only repeated Ad Nauseam his claim to have arrested the war between India and Pakistan, but also launched a punitive mission against India. Many observers see Modis to play its expected role in this masquerade such as the more difficult Trumps source in New Delhi, including its rejection of commercial transactions which had already been negotiated at the bureaucratic level and the taxation of a 25% price on the exports of Indian goods.

This was followed by A punitive levy of an additional 25% Ostensibly on the land of indiat purchases of the Russian justification strange, since Trump has not yet exerted new pressure on Russia or exert a similar price on China, the The largest importer Russian oil. The perception that Washington has spoken of India due to the fixation of the narrowing of Trump's peace has been reinforced by the intensified attacks of the White House against New Delhi in general and Modi in particular.

The fact that Modi had done more than any other Indian chief to build narrower links with Washington seemed to have little weight with the White House. Trumps Advisor Commercial Peter Navarro launched a particularly ugly campaign against India; In an article on X criticizing modis policies, Navarro labeled An image of Modi Meditating in saffron dresses. Modis' personal relations with Trump during the latter for the first mandate, as well as a quarter of a century of bipartite investment in the American partnership in India, were dismissed in an adjustment of presidential diet.

On the other hand, Lee Flatted prevails over the ambitions of peace. His effusive praise helped him smooth out trade difficulties and reassure Washington that, despite his progressive policy, he was not hostile in the United States. Lee has been formulated as a pacemaker For Trumps, the restoration of peace, stressing the potential role of American presidents in reconciliation on the Korean peninsula. Some maintain that Modi could have used a similar flattery, or at least a very outgoing telephone call to appease Trump.

But it is unlikely. South Korea has long been depends on the United States for security and market access for a long time. His national self -image is that of a Shrimp among whales requiring agility and flexibility for survival. India, on the other hand, considers itself an elephant and does not face any existential threat. His thorny nationalism, sharpened under Modi, makes politically impossible to adopt tactics openly at stake.

For these reasons and others, India reacts badly to pressure tactics. This was obvious at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, China, this week, where Modi presented His friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his re -engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This does not mean that the mod-Trump relationship cannot recover. One can imagine a big deal in which the two leaders find a way to reset the links. This could include an ostensible dispute resolution on Russian oil, a new effort to achieve a commercial agreement and even a peace framework in South Asia.

The TRUMPS approach to peace creation deviates from traditional human rights or self -determination frameworks. For him, peace is a matter of business. He imagines mega-components in Gaza mineral exploitation in Ukraine And Arctic Russia and rent land along a Trump corridor in the southern Caucasus.

With this in mind, his idea of ​​developing oil and gas deposits in Pakistan and selling these resources to India is interesting, and New Delhi should not reject it squarely. To be sure, there is a lot of skepticism About the extent of Pakistan hydrocarbon reserves, although recent statements concerning massive offshore deposits have generated new excitement.

It is not interesting here the question of the oil reserves of the Pakistans, but the idea of ​​commercial cooperation between the South Asian rivals. Could Trump succeed in overcoming the Pakistani resistance rooted to economic cooperation with India? The United States has tried to promote energy cooperation Between Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India in the past. But these ideas have never gone far because of the opposition to Pakistan.

For its part, Modi is not opposed to creative ideas of peace. His real concern remains Pakistans Support for terrorist groups . If Trump could persuade the Pakistani army to break with its long tradition of supporting extremism and paving the way for cross -border trade, then Modi could be happy to answer. After all, Modi began his first mandate in 2014 by inviting Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his inauguration, and in 2015, he made a surprise visit to Lahore to open doors for security cooperation. With its nationalist references and its strong inner position, Modi undoubtedly has more political capital than any other Indian leader to explore new peace initiatives.

In the Korean peninsula, the progressives of Seouls have long pleaded for commitment to Pyongyang, going back to the former South Korean president Kim Dae-Jungs Sunshine Policy in the late 1990s. Economic cooperation was attempted but has not weakened, part of the reluctance to Washingtons to go beyond the problem of nuclear weapons. Trump broke this mold during his first mandate by meeting the North Korean dictator Kim Jong one. Trump remains less bound by conventional wisdom than his predecessors and more willing to explore peace as an actor.

Real obstacles to peace as an acting reside in the Pakistani army and the North Kim Dynasty of Kim. Each fears that reconciliation erodes its grip on power. But if they could be assured that their domination would remain intact if commercial transactions could be structured in favor of both raising the sagged economies of Pakistan and North Korea, new stability paths could open in South Asia and North East Asia. Who Knowit could even win Trump and his artisan colleagues a Nobel Prize.