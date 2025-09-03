President Donald Trump could send the National Guard to New Orleans





President Donald Trump plans to send the National Guard to New Orleans in the midst of his concerns about crime across the country. Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday that his administration was planning to send troops to New Orleans in addition to Chicago. “So we take a determination now, are we going to Chicago, or we are in a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come and straighten a very beautiful section of this country which has become completely sending troops, so we said that he did not say that he could say that he could do his next weeks. New Orleans, which has a crime problem. This comes after Trump sent troops to Washington, DC, as well as Los Angeles earlier this year due to crime and protest problems. The city of New Orleans has currently had some of the lowest crime rates since sending troops. New Orleans in Shreveport, “said Landry in a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter. WDSU contacted the mayor's office, the New Orleans police service and the Troupe de la Police from the State of Louisiana Nola for a comment on Trump's consideration for city troops. At the time of this publication, a response was not received.

New Orleans –

President Donald Trump plans to send the National Guard to New Orleans in the midst of his concerns about crime across the country.

Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday that his administration was planning to send troops to New Orleans in addition to Chicago.

“So, we take a determination now, are we going to Chicago, or we are in a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come and straighten a very beautiful section of this country which has become completely, you know, quite difficult, quite badly, said Trump.

Trump has not definitively said that he would send troops to New Orleans, but he said he could take his determination in the coming weeks.

“So we may go to Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. We will straighten this in about two weeks. It will take us two weeks, easier than DC, but we could straighten Chicago. All they have to do is ask us to help us in Chicago if we do not have the support of some of these politicians. said Trump.

This occurs after Trump sent troops to Washington, DC, as well as Los Angeles earlier this year due to crime and protest problems.

The city of New Orleans has currently had some of the lowest crime rates since the 1970s.

Governor Jeff Landry published a statement showing his support for Trump's possibility to send troops to Louisiana.

“We are going to take President Donald Trumps, the help of New Orleans in Shreveport,” said Landry in a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The WDSU contacted the mayor's office, the New Orleans police service and the Troupe de la Police de l'etat de louisiana, the Troupe de la Police de l'etat de louisiana, Nola for a comment on Trump's consideration for the city's troops.

At the time of this publication, an answer was not received.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdsu.com/article/donald-trump-national-guard-new-orleans-crimes/65971059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos