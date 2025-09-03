India and China recalibrate links while Modi and Xi respond to Trumps prices

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged his hands with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin before the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), it was much more than a routine diplomatic gesture. He marked the first meeting of this type in more than seven years, pushing the relationship of Indiachina with the front of the stage. The rally itself, assisted by more than twenty leaders, including Russia Vladimir Putin and the Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkey, was significant. However, the most revealing image was Modi and Xi side by side, representing nearly 2.8 billion people and suggesting that the Asias giants could finally consider reset.

For decades, Indiachina's ties oscillated between prudent commitment and confrontation. The disputed border has long thrown its shadow, and the deadly shock of Galwan 2020 cemented deep distrust. India, suspicious of Chinese influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, has strengthened relations with Washington and invested in the Indo-Pacific Quad with Japan and Australia. The relationship seemed defined by rivalry, competition and suspicion.

However, Tianjin suggested something different. Carefully choreographed symbolism, red carpets, hot words and a joint border management agreement alluded to recalibration. Modi, declaring that the cooperation of 2.8 billion people would advance the well-being of humanity, sought to move the discourse of rivalry in null sum to a constructive partnership. XI, unusually warm in his welcome, throws India not only as a neighbor but as a partner to shape Asias fate. For the first time in years, there was a suggestion that the dragon and the elephant could try to dance.

Behind this display, Donald Trumps Tariff Gambit. Washingtons' punitive prices on Indian exports shook New Delhi, even if strategic convergence with America has deepened. India has long appreciated the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the quad and the closer defense with the United States as hedges against the China affrision. But the prices have perforated this trajectory. Foreign policy depends on reliability as much as interests, and tightening trade while demanding alignment, Washington has exposed its unpredictability. For Indian decision-makers, the message was clear: overcoming the United States included risks. In this modified light, China only appeared as an implacable rival but also as a potential partner, although prudent.

For Beijing, the SCO summit was perfectly timed. Faced with winds -opposite and western examination, XI sought to present China as the anchor of a new multipolar order, centered on Asia and less taxable in the West. With Trump repulsive India, XI saw an opening. In Modi, he found a leader who, while hardly doing on Chinese ambitions, recognized that India could not afford strategic isolation.

Talking about the dragon and elephant dance together has long been more fulfilled than reality. However, the optics of Tianjin hand handles, promises of respect and an agreement on the management of the volatile border suggest that the two leaders invest in political capital in the stabilization of links. The agreement does not solve disputes but reflects recognition that border peace is a prerequisite for cooperation elsewhere.

What stands out is the framing of this reset as more than bilateral rapprochement, but as a contribution to global stability. The call of the modis to humanity echoing the India calls for multipolarity, reinforced by the symbolism of the summits: the world leaders of the South under one roof, Putin welcomed despite the sanctions and the secretary general of the present. Once considered marginal, the SCO now projects alternative world leadership. However, the transformation is far from being sure. Strategic distrust is deep, India uncomfortable about the growing imprint of Chinas in Pakistan and the Indian Ocean, while Beijing remains suspicious of India links with Washington and Tokyo. The fault lines persist, but the calculation has changed: pure and simple rivalry is not durable and cooperation, as provisional, has become necessary.

The presence of Russia adds complexity. Isolated by the West, Putin relies on China but maintains solid defense ties with India. This triangular balance prevents Beijing from monopolizing Moscow and gives a lever effect in New Delhi. For India, engaging China to the OCS does not consist in rejecting the United States but expanding. Multipolarity, at the heart of Indian diplomacy, requires avoiding binary choices. By keeping the doors open to China, Russia and the West, New Delhi affirms autonomy and strengthens its hand.

American analysts now call Trumps Tariffs a failure of epic foreign policy. By alienating India, Washington achieved the opposite of its goal, pushing New Delhi and Beijing to dialogue. While Galwan had led their relationships at their lowest point for decades, calculation errors have created a space for reset. India does not abandon Indo-Pacific and always values ​​links with the United States, Japan and Australia, but prices prevail over prudence, exposing the volatility of American commitments. In this context, the XIS red carpet does not welcome as the ceremonial, but as a signal that China can also be a partner of consequence.

The coming road will be difficult, the eroded confidence in Galwan is not easily rebuilt. However, neither India nor China can afford prolonged hostility. A fragile global economy, the change in Asia and the growth of multipolarity calls make confrontation too expensive. For India, getting closer to China consists less in abandoning former partners than affirming independence and avoiding rigid camps. For China, India's commitment helps blurs the American strategy in Asia while recognizing the rise and essential of New Delhis.

The Summit of the OCS in Tianjin will remember less to remember for a ceremonial display than for what it has revealed: a careful but significant effort of the Asias two largest nations to go beyond rivalry and explore the partnership. That the dragon and the elephant can really find their rhythm remains uncertain, but with Modi and Xi shaking hands after seven years, the first stage of this delicate choreography undeniably started.

