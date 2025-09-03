Trump, who questioned the health of his opponents, takes up the theories of the conspiracy on his own





In this environment, people will seize everything that seems to confirm what they suspected, and this is obviously not an excellent situation for specific information, said Brendan Nyhan, professor of political science at the University of Dartmouth. What we have seen illustrates how everyone is vulnerable to disinformation and online rumors.

Speculations continued on Saturday morning when a photographer took a photo of Trump in a golf shirt, leaving the White House with a little child. Online, people have examined the photo to indicate that it may not be good.

The next day, Trump posted a photo of him on Truth Social Golfing with the former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who resigned from Las Vegas raiders in 2021 after sending offensive emails, although Trump did not say when the photo with Gruden was taken. This aroused a new series of questions.

An assistant from the White House, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Trump had Golf with Gruden on Sunday.

Trump directly discussed his health on Truth Social Sunday, saying, never felt better in my life.

But on Monday, rumors swirled when images on X and elsewhere seemed to show someone throwing a trash bag through a white house window on the second floor, apparently in disagreement with the usual protocol. Videos have millions of views.

What happened is not clear. The White House assistant, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that an entrepreneur had thrown the bags during the regular maintenance in the White House while Trump was absent.

Asked about the images Tuesday, Trump said that the windows were sealed, which contradicts this explanation. He said that the video was probably a false generated by AI.

It was not the first time that the Internet has launched with comments on Trumps Health. In September 2020, Trump posted on social networks a refusal that he had undergone a series of mini-cuts without anyone having suggested having done so. And in October 2020, it was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a fear that seized the government two months before the deployment of vaccines. He spent three days at Walter Reed.

Inside the White House on Tuesday, the aids took note of the most recent buzz surrounding Trumps Health, but did not seem to believe that it was a lot of things.

Speculation invented online is crazy and baseless, and is clearly pushed by democratic activists and madmen on the left, said press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt. President Trump is perfectly good and has a huge amount of energy. He was completely transparent about his health with the public, unlike his predecessor, who made weeks without speaking to the media and spent a third of his presidency sleeping on vacation.

A spokesperson for Biden refused to comment.

The Kerfuffle seemed to calm down after the appearance of Trump on Tuesday, but the theories of the conspiracy on the Internet are often difficult to cancel. As the evening approaches, “#trumpdead” was again trendy on X.

