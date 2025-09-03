Politics
A look at the world leaders who showed up for the Chinese military parade
Hong Kong (AP) The leaders of 26 countries And other foreign representatives have joined Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a military parade In the Chinese capital on Wednesday, in a demonstration of solidarity among friendly nations with Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin And North Korean leader Kim Jong youWho made a rare foreign journey to attend, flanked Xi as they went up on the observation platform overlooking Tiananmen square and looked at the display of military equipment and walking troops. Observers say that joint appearance was a unit demonstration against the United States.
The leaders of the United States, Western Europe, Japan and India were not present at the event and countries such as South Korea and Singapore sent lower level officials. But the list of XIS guests has shown Beijing an increasing influence in the world South and in other emerging economies.
Here is a look at the XIS guests:
American opponents
Joining Putin and Kim included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, all considered the American opponents. Russia close to the president of the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko walked next to Kim after taking group photos with other leaders.
Putin and Kim discussed with animation with XI while riding the stairs to the observation platform. As they walked on the red carpet after taking group photos, XI said for a long time, not to see Kim via an interpreter.
The sight of these leaders, with XI, seemed to observers as a challenge to an international order led by the United States.
Leaders of Asia, Africa and Americas
Asia represented the majority of national leaders during the event.
Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto, who initially canceled his trip to China due to home demonstrations, arrived in Beijing and participated in the event with his counterparts in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Military leader of Myanmars, principal general. Min Aung Hling And the president of Lao, Thongloun Sisoulith, also joined the event.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, and President Mohamez Muizzu, also attended South Asia. From Asia from the Center came Kazakhstans presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of the Tajikistans Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Kyrgyzstans Sadyr Japarov, the presenter of the Uzbekistans Shavkat Mirzioyev and the president of the Turkmenis Serdar BerdimoDow. The presenter of Mongolias Khurelsukh Ukhnaa also came.
The president of Zimbabwes, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the President of the Republic of the Congais Denis Sassou Ngesso was also on the guest list.
Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel was the only leader in the Americas to attend.
The other guests were the president of the Azerbaijans Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenias Nikol Pashinyan.
The list of guests has made a heavy overlap with the annual summit of Shanghai cooperation organization A few days earlier, but there were notable departures before the parade, including representatives from India and Turkey.
The Prime Minister of Indias Narendra Modi published warm words on meetings with XI and Putin on the X social media platform. He posted a photo of himself and Putin traveling with him, saying that the conversations with him are always insightful and wrote that he had a fruitful meeting with XI.
Most European leaders have remained away
Besides Putin and Lukashenko, few European leaders attended the parade. Serbia has sent Russia President Aleksandar Vucic And Slovakia sent Prime Minister Robert Fico.
But the former Romanian Prime Ministers Adrian Nstase and Viorica DNCIL took the photo of the group with the current leaders.
Other former foreign leaders were also on the list of guests, including former New Zealand ministers Helen Clark and John Key, as well as Daniel Andrews, the former Australian Prime Minister of Victoria.
___
The researcher of the Associated Press Shihuan Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.
