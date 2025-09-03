“Double standards”: Tejashwi Yadav is retreating in the “mistreatment” of the mother; DERGS PM Modi's remarks | India News





New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav retreded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mother's line “ Abus '' after the later destroyed the RJD and the Congress, alleging that his deceased mother had been “insulted” during the Bihar rally. Calling the “double standards” of the PM Modi, Yadav unearthed the comments of the past, including the infamous remarks “50 crore girlfriend” and “jersey cow”.“If Modi calls someone's mother's mother a” 50 -end friend “, then bravo, Modi, Bravo!” The head of the opposition bihar declared in an article on X. “If Modi refers to the wife of a brave martyred prime minister and the mother of the leader of the opposition as” widow “or” jersey cow “, shameless people will say that Modi made a brilliant speech,” he added. Insult to each mother: PM Modi is tearing himself away at the Congress-RJD for abusing his deceased mother “They are people with standard doubles. They create distractions to divert attention from the voting theft. A mother is a mother, “he said.Yadav also underlined the “DNA” commentary of the PM Modi made against his ally now and Bihar Cm Nitish Kumar. He then highlighted the Prime Minister's campaigns for the violins in rape Prajwal Revanna.“If Modi questions the Minister-in-chief Nitish Kumars Origins saying that his DNA is defective, which means that his blood is unclean and bad, is it justified? Can people JD (U) clarify if the report of the nails and hair sent to the PMO returned?” He said.“If Prime Minister Modi is campaigning for Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of having raped women and girls, and calls on his victory, it's Modis Masterstroke,” he added.The accusations went further, charging Prime Minister Modi to be “silent” when “Biharis is insulted in Gujarat”. “Thousands of farmers died during farmers' protests. Farmers and young people commit suicide, workers have traveled miles during locking, millions of people died, but he did not cry. When our soldiers were martyred in Pulwama, Pehalgam and Galwan Valley, his tears did not run, “he continued.The controversy broke out after a video has become viral on social networks, allegedly showing that unidentified men launching abuses to Prime Minister Modi and his deceased mother of the Rahul Gandhis Adhikar Yatra voter in Darbhanga, held with the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav.By reacting to that, Prime Minister Modi said: “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this Bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar … These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. Beers, the beers of the mother, the mother, the mother, the country. “”

