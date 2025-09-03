



Before a decision of the Federal Court on the commercial prices of Donald Trumps, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent warned that a legal defeat was likely to create a dangerous diplomatic embarrassment. Unsurprisingly, it did not prove to be Persuasive. NBC News reported:

A federal court of appeal said on Friday that President Donald Trump had abused his authority when he imposed prices under emergency status, judging that only Congress has the power to apply such radical measures. … The decision affects two prices sets that Trump sought to impose. The former are the country prices per country or reciprocal. … This also affects the 25% price that Trump imposed on certain goods from Canada, China and Mexico for what Trump administration said it was a failure on the part of these countries to slow down fentanyl flows.

The basic power of the Congress to impose taxes such as the prices is acquired exclusively in the legislative power by the Constitution, the American court of appeal for the federal circuit has been judged, adding, the prices are a basic power of the congress.

The institutional distinction is important: the Court of Appeal did not say that the prices themselves are illegal, but rather that the White House has implemented politics illegally.

If the president had followed the appropriate legal process and passed through the congress, the prices would have easily prevailed.

In the short term, the decision comes with limited practical consequences. As my colleague from MSNBC explained, Jordan Rubin, [T]He will not have the immediate effect because the court gives the time of administration to appeal to the Supreme Court. So, as for almost all the big problems in American life, judges can have the last word.

But in the meantime, it was difficult not to notice the rhetorical hyperbole in the collapse of Trumps after the program issuing.

The outgoing president argued online that if the decision was held, it would literally destroy the United States of America. In the event that it was too subtle, the republican added a few days later than without prices, our country would be completely destroyed and that our military power would be instantly erased.

Later in the day, he continued by saying that without his prices, we would become a Third World Nation.

None of this made sense. If the decision of the Friday court was held, the country would return to the place where it was earlier this year.

But just as notable is the easy option that is easily accessible in the White House. Like the Washington Post editorial committee has summed up:

Trump warned that if his power is limited here, he will literally destroy the United States of America. If the issues are so high, it can assert the institution which has an explicit authority on the prices: the congress. Tax rates can be changed during a party party vote. It is revealing that the most dominant figure of the republican parties of a generation takes its chance at the high court rather than working to win the senators and the members of the Congress who have so far shown nothing of loyalty to this program of the presidents.

At least for the moment, the room and the Senate are led by republican majorities, which have spent the year impatiently auction. If the White House is correct and there is a real emergency that requires an ambitious prices program, the president can simply call on his GOP allies in Capitol Hill, who would probably follow his instructions.

So why didn't it happen? Perhaps Trump and his team have doubts about the will of the Congress Republicans to go the same with unpopular and ineffective policy, where the White House simply wants to assert institutional domination, claiming a power that the president does not have. If it is the latter, going to the congress for authorization can, from the point of view of Trumps, establish a bad precedent for an administration that prefers to do what he wants.

To date, the president has not even tried to explain why he does not want to follow the law, even if it would short-circuit legal struggle.

