The nephew of Imran Khans obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house





His file photo shows the son of Alema Khan, Shahrez Khan. Instagram / Shahrezkhan.tri / File

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore accepted the advocacy of release under bond after the arrest of Shahrez Khan, nephew of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, in a case of violence of May 9, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the ATC reserved its verdict on the deposit petition deposited by Shahrez, son of the founders of PTI, Sister Aleema Khan in the attack on Jinnah's house. He was arrested on August 21.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country after the arrest of the founder of the PTI in a corruption case in 2023. Violence included attacks on military and state facilities, the Jinnah house incident becoming one of the most publicized cases.

At the start of today's hearing, Shahrez the lawyer argued that allegations of incitement to PTI workers had been oriented against his client, but that the accusation had produced no evidence in support of complaints.

To this, the prosecutor, while opposing the plea, told court that the affidavit of the suspects had not been verified.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments on both sides and announced it later in the night.

Earlier on August 30, Lahore police presented the son of Aleemas to the judge of the ATC court, Manzer, Ali Gill, to the completion of his pre -trial detention.

During the hearing, the accusation requested an extension in pre -trial detention for a more in -depth investigation of the accused. Judge Gill, rejecting the police request, sent him to pre -trial detention.

It is relevant to mention here that the second nephew of Khans, Shershah, is also in police custody in the May 9 riots. He was also arrested on August 22.

After the expiration of his five -day pre -trial detention, ATC on August 29, sent Shershah for 14 -day pre -trial detention in the violence case.

Sources had declared earlier to Geo News earlier that the two suspects were mainly arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Jinnah's house.

“Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the attack on Jinnah's house and had been reserved before in the case.

He would have hidden after violence and then fled to London, where he stayed for almost two years, added the sources.

