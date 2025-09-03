Trinidad and Tobago PM celebrates the Caribbean strike and tells us that we should kill all drug traffickers “violently”

The Spanish port, Trinidad (AP) Trinidad and the Prime Minister of Tobagos, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, praised an American strike on a boat suspected of transporting drugs to the South of the Caribbean and said that all traffickers should be killed violently.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 11 people had been killed aboard the boat that had left Venezuela, which is located near Trinidad and Tobago.

With most of the country, I am happy that the deployment of the American navy succeeds in its mission, said Tuesday evening in a statement. The pain and suffering that cartels have inflicted on our nation is immense. I have no sympathy for traffickers; The American army should kill them violently.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said medication aboard the ship were likely to go to Trinidad or elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Persad-Bissessar said that the restriction of illegal firearms, drugs and human trafficking would reduce violence in the Caribbean region and the twin nation of Trinidad and Tobago, which has imposed two emergency states in recent months.

Our country was ravaged by bloody violence and dependence due to the greed of cartels, said Persad-Bissar. The slaughter of our people is powered by trackers of evil cartel.

US action under control

Other Caribbean leaders were more reserved in their remarks.

Barbadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that CARICOM members, a regional trade block, had sent a letter to the American secretary of state Marco Rubio asking for an open communication line on developments, saying that they wanted to avoid being surprised by any American movement against Venezuela.

What we really want … is a structure where we could have shared information affecting American assets in the region, establishing communication channels and, above all, if possible, a consultation to maintain practical cooperation for continuous mutual trust and the avoidance of misunderstandings, “he said.

Symmonds also said that depending on Rubio's response, the two parties could organize a face -to -face meeting to discuss fears that the regions long desired as a peace area are maintained.

What we are actually trying to do is working on diplomatic channels to make sure there is no surprise, said Symmonds.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro interviewed the American operation on Wednesday, saying that it was possible to carry out a maritime ban on drug expeditions without attacking the occupants of a ship. He said that Colombia generally captures them, because those who transported drugs are not the big drug traffickers, but rather very poor young people in the region.

The bombing of the boat violates the universal principle of proportionality of strength and leads to murder, wrote the president on the left on X.

Juanita Goebertus, director of the Americas at Human Rights Watch, said that although organized crime groups are a huge threat to Human Rights in Latin America, regional governments must strengthen their legal capacity to dismantle them.

If the circumstances around this strike are exactly as the administration describes them, this would be equivalent to an extrajudicial execution, prohibited under international law, “she said.

Aragua trinidad tentacles

Trump said the ship targeted in the strike in international waters had been operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua. The White House did not immediately explain how the soldiers determined that those aboard the ship were members of Tren of Aragua.

In July, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago appointed Tren of Aragua as a terrorist organization, which means that the authorities can freeze the goods, funds or assets held or controlled by the gang.

The authorities have confirmed that the gang is active in the Caribbean nation, with its presence mainly in the center and the east of Trinidad.

A high -ranking police officer with in -depth knowledge of gang operations told AP that Tren of Araguas' operations were on a small scale in Trinidad. He said that the group had to face larger local gangs and not stay in certain areas when they go to Trinidad to collect money or talk about business.

The official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity because he feared the repercussions, said that the authorities had no estimate of the number of gangs of Tren of Aragua operating in the twin nation of the island, given their constant illegal entry and departure. He said they mainly dealt with drugs, weapons and trafficking in human beings.

The strike occurred after the United States announced last month that it planned to strengthen its maritime force in water off Venezuela to combat drug threats from Latin America.

