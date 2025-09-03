



The new president of Washington (AP) Poland, Karol Nawrocki, arrived at the White House on Wednesday, seeking to strengthen his relationship with President Donald Trump and argued that the United States needed to maintain his solid military presence in his country.

Look in the video player above.

Trump gave Polish chief a copious slap on the shoulder, and the presidents then stood side by side by looking at the American military planes climb on the southern lawn of the White House.

An F-16 group stolen in a man who has disappeared in tribute to a Polish F-16 F-16 pilot F-16, Major Maciej Slab Krakowian, who died in an accident in Poland on August 28.

The visit to Washington is the first trip abroad of Nawrocki since its entry into office last month. This comes after Trump took the unusual measure to get involved in the long -standing ally of Poland, approving Nawrocki, which was supported by the Conservative Party of Law and Justice.

Now in power, the former boxer and amateur historian hopes to deepen his relationship with Trump at a difficult time for Warsaw.

Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been accused for direct talks to end the war between the neighbors of Poland.

Last month, Trump met Putin in Alaska and then with Zelenskyy and several European leaders in the White House. The Republican President emerged from these confident commitments that he would be able to quickly organize direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy and perhaps three discussions in which he would participate.

But his optimism by splashing an agreement to put an end to the war has emerged because Putin has not yet pointed out her interest in sitting with Zelenskyy.

Perhaps they have to fight a little longer, said Trump in an interview with The Conservative Daily Caller published this weekend. You know, keep fighting stupidly, keep fighting.

There is also increased anxiety in Poland and across Europe, about the long -term commitment of Trump towards a strong American force of force on the continent an essential means of deterrence of Russia.

Some key advisers from his administration have pleaded to move American troops and the military of Europe to Indo-Pacific with the lock of China as the most important strategic and economic competitor in the United States. Currently, there are about 8,200 American troops stationed in Poland, but the level of force fluctuates regularly, according to the Pentagon.

The challenges are very high for the visit of President Nawrocki, said Peter Doran, analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Trump will have the opportunity to size the new president of Poland, and Nawrocki will also have the chance to do the same. The failure of this meeting would mean a decline in the posture of the American force in Poland, and success would mean clear approval from Poland as one of the most important allies of the Americas on the front line.

Trump clearly indicated before the Poland elections this spring, he wanted Nawrocki to win, who hung the prospect of narrower military links if the Poles elected Nawrocki. Trump even welcomed it to the White House before the vote.

Internal security secretary, Kristi Noem, also went to Poland shortly before the May Poland elections to tell the posts if they elected Nawrocki and other preservatives, they would have a strong ally in Trump who “will make sure you could be able to fight enemies who do not share your values.

In the end, Polish voters went with Nawrocki during a tight election against the liberal mayor of Warsaw Rafa Trzaskowski.

Most of the power of the Polish parliamentary system rests with an elected parliament and a government chosen by Parliament. The president can oppose his veto to the legislation and represents the country abroad. Nawrocki has tense relations with the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, an ally of Trzaskowski.

Nawrocki echoes some of the Trumps languages ​​on Ukraine.

He promises to continue the support of Poland to Ukraine but criticized Zelenskyy, accusing him of taking advantage of the allies. Nawrocki accused Ukrainian refugees to take advantage of Polish generosity and promised to prioritize posts for social services such as health care and schooling.

At the same time, Nawrocki will seek to emphasize that Russia's assault in Ukraine stresses that Putin cannot trust and that a strong American presence in Poland remains an essential means of deterrent, said Heather Conley, a non -resident senior person at the American Enterprise Institute, where it focuses on transatlantic security and geopolitics.

Russia and its ally Bélarus should organize joint military exercises this month in Belarus, disturbing Poland as well as to colleagues member of Latvia and Lithuania.

The message that Nawrocki finally wants to give President Trump is how dangerous revisionism is, and that it does not necessarily end with Ukraine, said Conley.

The writers of the Associated Press Geir Moulson in Berlin and Michelle L. Price and Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-polish-president-meets-trump-presses-for-strong-u-s-military-presence-to-deter-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos