Politics
The hot micro grabs Putin and XI discussing organ transplants and immortality | China
Authoritarian strong men Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have thought about how organ transplants could lead to immortality, during a brief exchange of small speeches taken on a hot micro during a military parade.
The Russian president was in Beijing on Wednesday with the Chinese chief, who welcomed allies for a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
While Putin and Xi walked at the head of a delegation of foreign leaders, the state media broadcast live images which captured parts of what seemed to be a private conversation. As they went to a raised platform in Tiananmen Square, the Poutines interpreter could be heard in Chinese: biotechnology is continuously developing.
After a brief inaudible passage, the interpreter added: human organs can be transplanted continuously. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even reach immortality.
XI, who was out of camera, could be heard responding in Chinese: some predict that during this century, humans can live at 150 years.
Putin later confirmed to journalists that he had discussed the prospects to considerably increase human life expectancy with XI.
The two leaders have shown little intention to give up power during their lifetime. In 2018, XI abolished the limits of the presidential mandate, opening the way to him to reign indefinitely. Putin has also changed Russian law to allow him to stay in high function.
The sections of the Russian elite, including Putin, have long been fascinated by the longevity and the science of the extension of life.
In 2024, Putin asked legislators to establish a research center called New Health Preservation Technologies, dedicated to the fight against aging. The project focuses on the development of technologies which prevent cellular aging, neurotechnologies and other innovations aimed at ensuring longevity.
According to a earlier investigation Through the independent Russian point of sale MEDUZA, Mikhail Kovalchuk, a long -standing family confidant by Vladimir Putin, conducts research in Russia on immortality, a subject which and other influential personalities close to the Kremlin would be obsessive. Meduza reported that Kovalchuk has invested in organ printing technology that uses laboratory cultivated cells to produce replacement organs.
The eldest daughter of Poutines, the endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, received subsidies from Russian government of several million dollars to study the renewal of cells and means to extend health and human longevity and is involved in a genetic research program linked to Kovalchuk. When the sanctions were transmitted to her by the United States in 2022, the State Department said that it led genetic programs funded by the Kremlin worth billions.
Putin and Xi walked along the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, during their conversation, who smiled and looked at Putin and XI. It was not clear if their cat was translated for him.
Subsequent images have shown that the three leaders mounted the steps to the parade observation platform.
The time has been transported to the live broadcast provided by the CCTV state diffuser to other media, including international AP and Reuters newswires.
The largest military parade in Chinas included 50,000 spectators and a large demonstration of military equipment, tanks and drones with nuclear capacity missiles, hunting jets and stealth aircraft.
Performance has been considered a challenge to the West. The other participants included the president of Bélarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the head of the Junta of Myanmars, Min Aung Hlaing.
In his official speech, Xi told the crowd that the Chinese people firmly stood on the right side of history. He said China was a large nation that has never been intimidated by intimidators in an apparent veiled reference to the United States and its allies and added that China was unstoppable.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/03/hot-mic-catches-vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-discussing-organ-transplants-immortality
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Van Boening is undefeated to claim $ 20k -authorized, 52nd annual Texas open from Skinny Bobs – News – News
- ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.
- Preview: Field Hockey returns to action Friday, Sunday
- A deadly earthquake was appointed in Afghanistan
- Prabowo joins Xi Jinping, Putin during the largest military parade in China
- American polls, notes from President Donald Trump
- Long -term British government borrowing costs are 27 years high, a fresh blow | Money News
- Drake place $ 300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win us
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone