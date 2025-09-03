Authoritarian strong men Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have thought about how organ transplants could lead to immortality, during a brief exchange of small speeches taken on a hot micro during a military parade.

The Russian president was in Beijing on Wednesday with the Chinese chief, who welcomed allies for a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

While Putin and Xi walked at the head of a delegation of foreign leaders, the state media broadcast live images which captured parts of what seemed to be a private conversation. As they went to a raised platform in Tiananmen Square, the Poutines interpreter could be heard in Chinese: biotechnology is continuously developing.

After a brief inaudible passage, the interpreter added: human organs can be transplanted continuously. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even reach immortality.

XI, who was out of camera, could be heard responding in Chinese: some predict that during this century, humans can live at 150 years.

Putin later confirmed to journalists that he had discussed the prospects to considerably increase human life expectancy with XI.

The two leaders have shown little intention to give up power during their lifetime. In 2018, XI abolished the limits of the presidential mandate, opening the way to him to reign indefinitely. Putin has also changed Russian law to allow him to stay in high function.

The sections of the Russian elite, including Putin, have long been fascinated by the longevity and the science of the extension of life.

In 2024, Putin asked legislators to establish a research center called New Health Preservation Technologies, dedicated to the fight against aging. The project focuses on the development of technologies which prevent cellular aging, neurotechnologies and other innovations aimed at ensuring longevity.

According to a earlier investigation Through the independent Russian point of sale MEDUZA, Mikhail Kovalchuk, a long -standing family confidant by Vladimir Putin, conducts research in Russia on immortality, a subject which and other influential personalities close to the Kremlin would be obsessive. Meduza reported that Kovalchuk has invested in organ printing technology that uses laboratory cultivated cells to produce replacement organs.

The eldest daughter of Poutines, the endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova, received subsidies from Russian government of several million dollars to study the renewal of cells and means to extend health and human longevity and is involved in a genetic research program linked to Kovalchuk. When the sanctions were transmitted to her by the United States in 2022, the State Department said that it led genetic programs funded by the Kremlin worth billions.

Putin and Xi walked along the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, during their conversation, who smiled and looked at Putin and XI. It was not clear if their cat was translated for him.

Subsequent images have shown that the three leaders mounted the steps to the parade observation platform.

The time has been transported to the live broadcast provided by the CCTV state diffuser to other media, including international AP and Reuters newswires.

The largest military parade in Chinas included 50,000 spectators and a large demonstration of military equipment, tanks and drones with nuclear capacity missiles, hunting jets and stealth aircraft.

Performance has been considered a challenge to the West. The other participants included the president of Bélarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the head of the Junta of Myanmars, Min Aung Hlaing.

In his official speech, Xi told the crowd that the Chinese people firmly stood on the right side of history. He said China was a large nation that has never been intimidated by intimidators in an apparent veiled reference to the United States and its allies and added that China was unstoppable.