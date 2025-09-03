Connect with us

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in July 2024, on the occasion of NATO's 75th anniversary. [InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (September 22-26) while trying to overcome stagnation in Turkish Greek relations that persist for two and a half years.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapettis, confirmed the meeting planned in an interview with action 24, noting that such meetings are never ceremonial.

However, the Greek Turkish agenda faces significant challenges of the Turkish recent actions that increased suspicion of Athens. Turkey has blocked the electrical interconnection project of Greece-Cyprus (Great Sea Interconnector-GSI) and intensified efforts to convince east of Libya to ratify the Turkish-Libyan memorandum a Athens plan aimed at isolating Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

These circumstances make substantial discussions extremely difficult. The two leaders face the current international situation with considerable skepticism for various reasons. The international sales remain very sensitive, without power of the powerful eastern Mediterranean currently of pressure in all directions. Even Erdogan, who has repeatedly published his relationship with US President Donald Trump, is hesitant to take firm positions. This trend has intensified because the Trump administration seems unlikely to be distant from Israel, the primary regional rival of turkeys.

Greek relationships maintain their independent meaning in this broader framework. However, due to regional upheavals, they could possibly be part of a complete set of the eastern Mediterranean.

In New York, Mitsotakis will also meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Tuesday, Kaja Kallas, an EU representative, reiterated the European position, declaring that the Turkish-Libyan memorandum violates the sovereign rights of the third states and cannot produce legal consequences for third states.

