Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house

Lahore (Dunya News) – An anti -terrorism court of the capital of Punjab ordered the release of Shahrez Khan, the nephew of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and the son of Aleema Khan, in connection with the case of attack on Jinnah's house.

The decision was announced by judge Manzar Ali Gul after examining the post-arrest application of Shahrez Khan.

During the hearing, Shahrez Khan's lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar argued that allegations saying that his client has prompted party workers was not founded. He stressed that the investigation, which included the geofencing of all those involved, produced no evidence connecting Shahrez to the case.

The lawyer also said that the name of Shahrez Khan does not appear in the police challan or the official archives, and that no investigating officer had recorded a statement against him. He added that Shahrez was in chitral during the relevant period, supported by witness affidavits. The petition said that the arrest aimed to put pressure on his mother, Aleema Khan, who pleaded for the release of Imran Khan.

During the procedure, the court asked the defense to quickly finish the arguments. The government's lawyer argued that Shahrez Khan's surety should be refused, citing unaccompanied affidavits and photos of social media of friends, while noting that no relevant image existed on Shahrez's own accounts. After examining all the arguments, the judge reserved the verdict and subsequently ordered the release of Shahrez Khan on bail.

Why was Shahrez Khan stopped?

Shahrez Khan is currently listed as a suspect in the Jinnah house attack case recorded by Sarwar Road police. The deposit order does not immediately affect its release; It will be released once the formalities are completed. Legal observers note that the decision follows a meticulous examination of evidence, or of its absence, involving it in the attack.

Defense reiterated that Shahrez is a student from the University of Oxford and an athlete, preparing for international events, without involvement in the alleged incident.

