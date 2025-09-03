ATC Lahore granted Shahrez Khans Bail, as part of the May 9 riots.





Lahore: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted a deposit on Wednesday after the arrest to Shahrez Khan, nephew of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, in a case linked to his alleged involvement in May 9, 2023, riots.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its decision on the request for release under surety of Shahrezs and then announced its decision in the evening. Shahrez was arrested on August 21 and had been in police custody since then.

The May 9 riots broke out nationally after the arrest of Imran Khans in a corruption case, leading to violent clashes, including attacks on military and governmental installations. The Jinnah house incident has taken on particular importance among these events.

During today's procedure, Shahrez's lawyer stressed that allegations of incentive to supporters of the PTI were not founded, because the accusation did not produce concrete evidence. Conversely, the prosecutor said that Shahrez's affidavit remained unaccompanied, opposing the deposit request.

Previously, on August 30, police had produced a son of Aleema Khans before the court after completing his pre -trial detention. The accusation requested an extension for a more in -depth investigation, but judge Manzer Ali Gill rejected this request, sending Shahrez to pre -trial detention.

It should also be noted that the second nephew of Shahrezs, Shershah, is in police custody for its presumed role in the same riots. He was arrested on August 22 and then sent to 14 -day pre -trial detention after the expiration of his five -day pre -trial detention.

Sources indicate that the two suspects were mainly detained for their involvement in the attack by Jinnah House. Shershah would have been present with Hassan Niazi during the attack, accused of vandalism, criminal fire and fire of a police van. He would also have carried out an anti-state digital campaign for several months and was hidden in London for almost two years before being apprehended.

