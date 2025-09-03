TPS rate drops will benefit ordinary humans, farmers, MPMs: PM Modi welcomes reforms





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the introduction of the New tax structure on two -level goods and services (TPS)in force from September 22. The PM Modi described this decision which would benefit farmers, MPMEs, middle class, women and young people. In an article on the social media platform X, he called this a step towards new generation TPS reforms. “During my speech of the independence day, I had talked about our intention to obtain new generation reforms in the TPS. The government of the Union had prepared a detailed proposal for the rationalization of large GST rates and processes, aimed at facilitating life for ordinary humans and strengthening the economy,” said Prime Minister Modi in an article on X. Prime Minister Modi said that the TPS Council, which includes both the Union and the States governments, had collectively accepted the proposals submitted by the Center. He added that the vast reforms “will benefit the ordinary man, farmers, MPMs, middle class, women and young people”. The comments came after The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major restructuring of the TPS systemMenting the tax slabs of 12% and 18% existing in a simplified structure at two rates of 5% and 18%. Almost all elements of the slab of 12% and 28% moved to lower rates. A A special 40% slab is also offered for some selected items Like high -end cars, tobacco and cigarettes. The revised prices will come into force from September 22, the first day of Navratri. “These reforms were made by emphasizing ordinary man. Each tax on the daily articles of the ordinary man has undergone a rigorous review, and in most cases, rates have decreased considerably. The industries with high work intensity have received good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit from it, “said Sitharaman during a press conference. Partha, which is currently taxed at 18%, will now attract any TPS under the revised structure. Gommers, cards, pencil needles and exercise books will be billed at zero from 5%. Consumer goods, including dental powder, food bottles, dishes, kitchen utensils, umbrellas, utensils, bikes, bamboo furniture and combs, will now attract a reduced TPS rate by 5%, compared to 12%. Likewise, items such as shampoo, talc powder, toothpaste, toothbrushes, face powder, soap and hair oil will see their TPS level cut from 18% to 5%. – ends Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: Sep 3, 2025 Settle

