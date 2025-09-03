Politics
Trumps Belligerance pushes XI, Putin and Kim together and tears the order of the old world | Simon Tisdall
DOnald won over the first reaction to the disconcerting spectacle of Chinas Xi Jinping, Russias Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong-one side by side during a huge military parade in Beijing was, predictable, all about him. This demonstration of solidarity and strength, he complained, was nothing less than an attempt to conspire against the United States. Trump likes military parades, that is to say. Even more, he likes to be on the podium, in the center of attention. He presents himself as the world number one. The images coming out of the Chinese capital challenged him this week on the three counts.
This improper perforation of ego and the striking weakness of its response will greatly reward Xi. Having it on behavior towards China since its entry into office in January has been aggressive, vindictive and condescending in turn. His prices for punitive trade, in particular, have caused unprecedented disturbances. Although the worst levy is interrupted until November, they help explain the repeated insistence of XIS, China is a proud nation which will not be the victim of intimidation. At the same time, Trump vaguely talked about offering a face-to-face summit, as if he offered an excellent gift. The paradise of the Beijing Triumvirate was the sharp response.
Even according to the standards of the Red square, the Chinese presidents ostentatious display Military power was impressive. The ceremonial, hymns, soldiers, tanks, tanks, artillery parts and even the release of 80,000 doves disconcerted by are all spoken in rapid advance on global military parity with global military parity. The most disturbing for the American navy that patrols the Western Pacific was the disclosure of long -range, nuclear and long -range missiles. China was unstoppable, Xi said. By marking the end of the Second World War, humanity is again confronted with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, winner or zero sum, he said. It was also an unmistakable warning for Trump. That he respects, this is another question entirely.
For all trumpets and bayonets, the general goal of XIS in the orchestration of this great political and diplomatic role, as well as Martial, the performance was to project the role of world leadership of Chinas, as envisaged and shaped by itself. This is what XI has been working since he went to the top of the Communist Party pile in 2012. He has centralized control To a greater extent than any leader from Mao Zedong, whose often disastrous leadership he worships. XIS's criticism is unleashed and there have been many people on economic management, jobs, a real estate crisis and corruption have brought increasing restrictions on businesses, media and personal freedoms. As a surveillance state, China is undoubtedly world number one. XIS foreign policy, notably towards Taiwan and in the Southern China Sea region, is fiercely expansionist.
By bringing together dozens of national leaders, first during the largest annual conference of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), a potential EU equivalent, then in Beijing, XI posed a marker whose importance will affect well beyond the White Chamber. By their presenceThe leaders of Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran and many other real or potential amounts have rushed to Chinese power. Even the leader of the India, Narendra Modi, alienated by Trumps' prices, played along longtime rivalries with China. Scos Joint declaration Indeed, approved a new world order and the emerging economic order which questions the post-1945 regulations, directed and dominated by Beijing. It was the last triumphant affirmation of China's XIS vision as a pre -eminent power of the 21st century.
No wonder Trump was extinguished. However, who would be seriously disagreed that it is his stupid and provocative antagonization of friends and enemies with its renovated and multifaceted brand of the United States without imperial which prompted so many countries to throw their fate with China? That said, the hypothesis that the Beijing Alliance, with the Xi-Putin-Kim Triumvirate in its heart, can hold together in the long termAnd finding constructive and non -military means to cooperate is very questionable.
Putin needs XIS help at the moment with Ukraine, but Russia has a historical and visceral fear of Chinese expansionism. North Korea Kim, whose regional destabilizing behavior and perpetual Impsperture worry Beijing, also fears Chinese domination. Or look at it otherwise: Putin and Xi are in the 1970s. They will not be in charge forever. Their rule is highly personalized. In the absent, in both countries, the vacuum cleaners signal. The potential of dissentCurrently repressed, is massive.
Theirs is a three -way partnership, lacking in ideological, intellectual or moral foundation. They are united in opposition to American hegemony, to a financial system dominated by the West based on the dollar, to what they consider as noisy universal standards of human and civil rights. They are all anti -democratic authorities in their own marrow. In other words, such as hard populist demagogues in the United States and Europe, they know what they don't like.
Let them know how to replace what they would destroy, that they have a viable and credible idea of alternative global structures which reach the simple national interest and a political and personal advantage is doubtful. Given the choice, many countries of intermediate rank could well derive Back on the American orbit, if it was led by a more rational and less conflicting president.
In 1945, when the UN and the current world order were born, a shared determination, mainly among the Western powers, that disasters of two world wars should never be repeated, was at the heart of their decision -making, as imperfect. Any feeling of similar altruism is entirely absent today from the pragmatic and performative calculations of the Beijing Triumvirate. All this must be said, augurs for the world. Looking at XI, Putin and Kim, as well as the insulationist-nihilist Trump, the biblical scholars could be forgiven to recall the four horsemen of the apocalypse: conquest, war, famine and death.
No price for which is.
|
